Classification of Matter quiz #2

  • What is a chemical element?
    A chemical element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom.
  • How can you distinguish between an element and a compound?
    An element contains only one kind of atom, while a compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded together.
  • How are element and compound different?
    An element is made of one kind of atom; a compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded.
  • Silica is a chemical compound. True or false?
    True. Silica is a chemical compound.
  • Is pizza an element, compound, or mixture?
    Pizza is a mixture.
  • Is a dog an element, compound, or mixture?
    A dog is a mixture.
  • Is pencil lead a compound?
    No, pencil lead is primarily made of graphite, which is an element (carbon).
  • What element is steel mainly composed of?
    Steel is mainly composed of iron.
  • Which of the following is an element?
    A substance made of only one kind of atom is an element.
  • Which compound is inorganic?
    A compound that does not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds is considered inorganic.
  • Which best describes an element?
    An element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom.
  • Which substance is an inorganic compound?
    A compound that does not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds is an inorganic compound.
  • Which component of the air is an element?
    Nitrogen and oxygen are elements found in air.
  • Which is classified as an element?
    A pure substance made of only one kind of atom is classified as an element.
  • What is a compound?
    A compound is a pure substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together.
  • Can a single atom be considered a molecule?
    No, a molecule consists of two or more atoms bonded together; a single atom is not a molecule.
  • What is the difference between a compound and an element?
    A compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded, while an element is made of only one kind of atom.
  • What is the difference between a compound and a mixture?
    A compound has elements chemically bonded together, while a mixture contains substances physically mixed but not chemically bonded.
  • Is baking soda an element, compound, or mixture?
    Baking soda is a compound.
  • Is steel an element, compound, or mixture?
    Steel is a mixture (an alloy).
  • Is air an element, compound, or mixture?
    Air is a mixture.
  • Is water a compound or mixture?
    Water is a compound.
  • Is oxygen gas an element or compound?
    Oxygen gas (O2) is an element.
  • Is carbon dioxide an element or compound?
    Carbon dioxide is a compound.
  • Is gold an element, compound, or mixture?
    Gold is an element.
  • Is sand a compound or mixture?
    Sand is a mixture.
  • Is sugar a compound or mixture?
    Sugar is a compound.
  • Is bronze an element, compound, or mixture?
    Bronze is a mixture (an alloy).
  • Is hydrogen gas an element or compound?
    Hydrogen gas (H2) is an element.
  • Is methane an element or compound?
    Methane is a compound.
  • Is saltwater a compound or mixture?
    Saltwater is a mixture.
  • Is helium an element, compound, or mixture?
    Helium is an element.
  • Is vinegar a compound or mixture?
    Vinegar is a mixture.
  • Is blood a compound or mixture?
    Blood is a mixture.
  • Is carbon monoxide an element or compound?
    Carbon monoxide is a compound.
  • Is nitrogen gas an element or compound?
    Nitrogen gas (N2) is an element.
  • Is brass an element, compound, or mixture?
    Brass is a mixture (an alloy).
  • Is ice an element, compound, or mixture?
    Ice is a compound (solid water).
  • Is oxygen an element, compound, or mixture?
    Oxygen is an element.
  • Is hydrogen an element, compound, or mixture?
    Hydrogen is an element.