What is a chemical element? A chemical element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom. How can you distinguish between an element and a compound? An element contains only one kind of atom, while a compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded together. How are element and compound different? An element is made of one kind of atom; a compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded. Silica is a chemical compound. True or false? True. Silica is a chemical compound. Is pizza an element, compound, or mixture? Pizza is a mixture. Is a dog an element, compound, or mixture? A dog is a mixture. Is pencil lead a compound? No, pencil lead is primarily made of graphite, which is an element (carbon). What element is steel mainly composed of? Steel is mainly composed of iron. Which of the following is an element? A substance made of only one kind of atom is an element. Which compound is inorganic? A compound that does not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds is considered inorganic. Which best describes an element? An element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom. Which substance is an inorganic compound? A compound that does not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds is an inorganic compound. Which component of the air is an element? Nitrogen and oxygen are elements found in air. Which is classified as an element? A pure substance made of only one kind of atom is classified as an element. What is a compound? A compound is a pure substance made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together. Can a single atom be considered a molecule? No, a molecule consists of two or more atoms bonded together; a single atom is not a molecule. What is the difference between a compound and an element? A compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded, while an element is made of only one kind of atom. What is the difference between a compound and a mixture? A compound has elements chemically bonded together, while a mixture contains substances physically mixed but not chemically bonded. Is baking soda an element, compound, or mixture? Baking soda is a compound. Is steel an element, compound, or mixture? Steel is a mixture (an alloy). Is air an element, compound, or mixture? Air is a mixture. Is water a compound or mixture? Water is a compound. Is oxygen gas an element or compound? Oxygen gas (O2) is an element. Is carbon dioxide an element or compound? Carbon dioxide is a compound. Is gold an element, compound, or mixture? Gold is an element. Is sand a compound or mixture? Sand is a mixture. Is sugar a compound or mixture? Sugar is a compound. Is bronze an element, compound, or mixture? Bronze is a mixture (an alloy). Is hydrogen gas an element or compound? Hydrogen gas (H2) is an element. Is methane an element or compound? Methane is a compound. Is saltwater a compound or mixture? Saltwater is a mixture. Is helium an element, compound, or mixture? Helium is an element. Is vinegar a compound or mixture? Vinegar is a mixture. Is blood a compound or mixture? Blood is a mixture. Is carbon monoxide an element or compound? Carbon monoxide is a compound. Is nitrogen gas an element or compound? Nitrogen gas (N2) is an element. Is brass an element, compound, or mixture? Brass is a mixture (an alloy). Is ice an element, compound, or mixture? Ice is a compound (solid water). Is oxygen an element, compound, or mixture? Oxygen is an element. Is hydrogen an element, compound, or mixture? Hydrogen is an element.
Classification of Matter quiz #2
