What is a chemical element? A chemical element is a pure substance made of only one kind of atom.

How can you distinguish between an element and a compound? An element contains only one kind of atom, while a compound contains two or more different elements chemically bonded together.

How are element and compound different? An element is made of one kind of atom; a compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded.

Silica is a chemical compound. True or false? True. Silica is a chemical compound.

Is pizza an element, compound, or mixture? Pizza is a mixture.

Is a dog an element, compound, or mixture? A dog is a mixture.