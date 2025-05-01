Back
Is carbon an element, compound, or mixture? Carbon is an element. Is glucose an element, compound, or mixture? Glucose is a compound. Is sulfur an element, compound, or mixture? Sulfur is an element. Is phosphorus an element, compound, or mixture? Phosphorus is an element. What is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry? The atom is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry. All matter is composed of atoms. How do you determine if a substance is a pure substance or a mixture? You determine this by checking if the substance has a single or variable composition. A single composition means a pure substance, while variable composition means a mixture. What distinguishes a compound from an element? A compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together. An element consists of only one kind of atom. What is an example of a homogeneous mixture and why is it classified as such? Air is an example of a homogeneous mixture because it has a uniform composition throughout. All its components are evenly mixed and look the same. What is a heterogeneous mixture and give an example? A heterogeneous mixture is one where the different substances can be distinguished and are not uniformly mixed. Oil and water is an example because you can see separate layers. What question do you ask to classify a pure substance as an element or a compound? You ask if the pure substance can be separated into simpler substances. If it cannot, it is an element; if it can, it is a compound.
Classification of Matter quiz #3
