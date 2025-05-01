Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Is carbon an element, compound, or mixture? Carbon is an element.

Is glucose an element, compound, or mixture? Glucose is a compound.

Is sulfur an element, compound, or mixture? Sulfur is an element.

Is phosphorus an element, compound, or mixture? Phosphorus is an element.

What is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry? The atom is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry. All matter is composed of atoms.

How do you determine if a substance is a pure substance or a mixture? You determine this by checking if the substance has a single or variable composition. A single composition means a pure substance, while variable composition means a mixture.