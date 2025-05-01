Skip to main content
Classification of Matter quiz #3

  • Is carbon an element, compound, or mixture?
    Carbon is an element.
  • Is glucose an element, compound, or mixture?
    Glucose is a compound.
  • Is sulfur an element, compound, or mixture?
    Sulfur is an element.
  • Is phosphorus an element, compound, or mixture?
    Phosphorus is an element.
  • What is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry?
    The atom is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry. All matter is composed of atoms.
  • How do you determine if a substance is a pure substance or a mixture?
    You determine this by checking if the substance has a single or variable composition. A single composition means a pure substance, while variable composition means a mixture.
  • What distinguishes a compound from an element?
    A compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together. An element consists of only one kind of atom.
  • What is an example of a homogeneous mixture and why is it classified as such?
    Air is an example of a homogeneous mixture because it has a uniform composition throughout. All its components are evenly mixed and look the same.
  • What is a heterogeneous mixture and give an example?
    A heterogeneous mixture is one where the different substances can be distinguished and are not uniformly mixed. Oil and water is an example because you can see separate layers.
  • What question do you ask to classify a pure substance as an element or a compound?
    You ask if the pure substance can be separated into simpler substances. If it cannot, it is an element; if it can, it is a compound.