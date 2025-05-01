Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the smallest unit of a covalent compound? The smallest unit of a covalent compound is a molecule.

What type of bond holds hydrogen atoms to the oxygen atom in a water molecule? A covalent bond holds the hydrogen atoms to the oxygen atom in a water molecule by sharing valence electrons.

What does an electron repel in the context of covalent bonding? In the context of covalent bonding, an electron repels other electrons due to their like negative charges.

What type of compound is most likely to be a covalent compound? A compound formed between nonmetals that involves the sharing of valence electrons is most likely a covalent compound.

What rule do nonmetals follow when forming covalent bonds to achieve a stable electron configuration? Nonmetals follow the octet rule, aiming for 8 valence electrons to mimic noble gases. This is achieved by sharing electrons rather than transferring them.

How does hydrogen achieve a stable electron configuration through covalent bonding? Hydrogen follows the duet rule, sharing one electron to reach a configuration like helium (1s2). This allows hydrogen to have a filled outer shell with two electrons.