So with the duet rule and the octet rule, remember, hydrogen follows the duet rule. Here we have 2 hydrogens. Both of their electron configurations are 1s1. If they can gain 1 electron, they can become 1s2 and become just like the normal gas of helium. When it comes to covalent bonds though, there is no transferring of electrons. It's the sharing of valence electrons. So what they do here is that they each share their one valence electron. So basically, they don't have sole possession of both electrons, they're sharing amongst each other. That gives each of them an electron configuration of 1s2, just like the noble gases in terms of helium.

Other non-metals, they have more shells and therefore they want to follow the octet rule. If we take a look here at fluorine, fluorine is 1s2, 2s2, 2p5. If it can get to 2p6, it can become just like the noble gas of neon. What each fluorine decides to do is they decide to share their one electron. So here, neither one has sole possession of both electrons within this bond. They're sharing them with each other. And in that way, they each can have the 2p6 electron configuration that they desire. Doing this allows them to have or mimic the electron configuration of neon. So in both instances, the duet rule and the octet rule allow for a noble gas to mimic the electron configuration or electron arrangement of the nearest noble gases to them.