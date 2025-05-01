Skip to main content
Electronic Structure: Subshells quiz #1

  • From which subshell is an electron typically removed when forming a +1 cation from a neutral atom?
    An electron is typically removed from the highest-energy (outermost) subshell, which is the subshell with the largest principal quantum number (n) and, within that shell, the highest subshell letter (s, p, d, or f) occupied by electrons.
  • Which subshell letter is associated with shell number 1?
    Shell number 1 is associated only with the s subshell. No other subshells exist for n=1.
  • What subshell letters are possible for shell number 2?
    For shell number 2, the possible subshell letters are s and p. These correspond to n=2.
  • How many subshell letters are present in shell number 3?
    Shell number 3 contains three subshell letters: s, p, and d. Each letter represents a different subshell within the shell.
  • Which subshells are included in shell number 4?
    Shell number 4 includes the s, p, d, and f subshells. These are the four possible subshell letters for n=4.
  • Does the number of subshell letters increase beyond n=4?
    No, for shells beyond n=4, the subshell letters remain s, p, d, and f. There are no additional subshell letters after f.
  • What is another term used for subshells in atomic structure?
    Subshells are also known as sublevels in atomic structure. Both terms refer to the same concept.
  • How does the number of possible subshell letters change as the shell number increases from 1 to 4?
    As the shell number increases from 1 to 4, the number of possible subshell letters increases from one (s) to four (s, p, d, f). This reflects the growing complexity of electron arrangements.
  • If n equals 5, which subshell letters are present?
    For n equals 5, the subshell letters present are still s, p, d, and f. No new subshell letters are added beyond f.
  • What determines the variable letter assigned to a subshell?
    The variable letter assigned to a subshell is determined by the shell number (n). Higher shell numbers allow for more subshell letters up to f.