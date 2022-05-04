Now the shell of an atom can be further divided into subshells, also known as sublevels, with each one assigned a variable letter. Alright. So we have our shell numbers 1, 2, 3, and 4. We're going to say here that our subshells that can be linked to these numbers are: if \( n = 1 \), then the subshell letter that is possible is \( s \). If \( n = 2 \), then the possible values are \( s \) and \( p \). If \( n = 3 \), then the possible values are \( s, p, \) and \( d \). And if \( n = 4 \), then the possible variables that are possible, the possible barriers that exist are \( s, p, d, \) and \( f \). So realize that as the \( n \) value increases, the variable letter involved increases. Here, we're not going to go past the variable of \( f \). So if we did \( n = 5 \), we'd still be dealing with \( s, p, d, \) and \( f \) at that point. Okay? So just remember, these are your 4 variable letters that are possible tied to the shell number of an.