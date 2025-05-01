Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which type of element typically reacts with oxygen to form ionic bonds? Metals typically react with oxygen to form ionic bonds, as they lose electrons to become cations while oxygen gains electrons to become an anion.

How would you best describe a compound such as sodium chloride? Sodium chloride is an ionic compound composed of a positive ion (cation) and a negative ion (anion) held together by the attractive force between their opposite charges.

What is an example of a compound that contains both ionic and covalent bonds? A compound such as sodium nitrate (NaNO3) contains both ionic and covalent bonds; the ionic bond is between sodium and the nitrate ion, while covalent bonds exist within the nitrate ion itself.

Which type of compound contains both ionic and covalent bonding? Compounds that have a metal ion bonded to a polyatomic ion, such as sodium sulfate (Na2SO4), contain both ionic and covalent bonding.

What type of compound contains ionic bonds? Ionic compounds, also known as ionic salts, contain ionic bonds formed between cations (typically metals) and anions (typically nonmetals).

What is the overall charge of an ionic compound? The overall charge of an ionic compound is zero, as the total positive and negative charges balance each other out.