Now before we discuss ionic bonding, realize that chemical bonding in general is the attractive force that holds atoms or ions together in a chemical compound. These chemical bonds, that's when elements bond. They either share or transfer electrons to attain a filled outer shell like the noble gases. So that's chemical bonding in general. Now if we're looking at ionic compounds and by extension ionic bonding, we're going to say here that key features of ionic compounds, we're gonna say it's an attractive force between the opposing charges of two ions. So basically, when we say ionic compounds, we can also refer to them as ionic salts. These are compounds composed of a positive ion called a cation and a negative ion called an anion. Their opposite charges are what cause them to combine together to make my ionic compound. Now recall that we're gonna say metals tend to lose their valence electrons and nonmetals tend to gain electrons. We're gonna say ionic bond formation helps to lower the potential energies of that cation and the anion. So for example, we have sodium here, and we have chlorine here. We're gonna say that sodium loses an electron because it's in group 1A, it wants to be plus 1. So it has lost its electron, so now it's plus 1. Chlorine is in group 7A, which tends to be minus 1 in its charge. How is it minus 1? It just gained the electron that belonged to sodium, so gaining that electron now gives it a negative charge. Because they have opposing charges now, they're going to combine together to make my ionic compound or ionic solid. So that gives me NaCl. Now besides ionic compounds, we have what's called covalent compounds. These are another type of compounds composed of only nonmetals, and they'll be discussed later on. For now, just realize that when it comes to an ionic solid or ionic compound, it's fundamentally a positive ion called a cation connected to a negative ion called an anion. Their opposite charges are what causes them to be attracted to one another to help make our ionic compound/ionic solid.