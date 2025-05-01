Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is an ion? An ion is an atom or group of atoms that has gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net electrical charge.

How does an atom become positively charged? An atom becomes positively charged by losing electrons, forming a cation.

What do you call an atom that has lost or gained electrons? An atom that has lost or gained electrons is called an ion.

What is the difference between an atom and an ion? An atom is electrically neutral with equal numbers of protons and electrons, while an ion has an unequal number of protons and electrons due to the loss or gain of electrons.

What happens to an atom when it loses an electron? When an atom loses an electron, it becomes a positively charged ion called a cation.

What does an atom become if it gains or loses electrons? If an atom gains or loses electrons, it becomes an ion.