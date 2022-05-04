Problem Transcript So here the practice question says, fill in the gaps for the following table. For the first column, we have our symbol, encompassing our element's symbol and its charge. This charge results from adding up all your protons and electrons; thus, we can call it more specifically the net charge. Here, the net charge is 3 plus. Now, protons. We know that protons are equal to our atomic number, Z. But here, we don't have a column for atomic number Z, so we're going to say instead that the protons are connected to the electrons, and together they give us our net charge. Neutrons, we're going to say neutrons here, equal your mass number, which is A, minus Z, which is your atomic number. But, again, because we don't have atomic number as a column, we'll just say since Z equals the number of protons, we're going to say it's minus protons. Then electrons can also be grouped with protons to determine our charge. The mass number here, mass number is A. It comes from looking at the number of protons plus neutrons within an element or an ion. And then charge can be again determined by looking at the number of protons; we know what its atomic number will be. We just look it up on the periodic table. So CO is cobalt. It has 27 protons because its atomic number is 27. Determing the number of neutrons, we're going to take the mass number, which is 59, and minus it by the 27 protons, giving us 32 neutrons. For electrons, the number of protons is 27; how many electrons are here is unknown. Let's see, we don't know how many electrons we have here, so electrons will be unknown. Then we're going to say next that our charge is plus 3 because here's 3 plus. We're going to subtract 27 from both sides. Now, that gives us negative 24, which makes sense because each electron is negatively charged, so that'll give us 24 electrons. So again, we get 24 negative electrons. So you have to go just be 24. For the next one, we know the proton number is 34, so we know the atomic number. Looking on the periodic table, that would give us selenium or Se as our element symbol. The mass number comes from adding up the protons plus the neutrons, so that would give us 80 as our mass number. Then we know the number of protons we have is plus 34, plus our 36 electrons, that's negative 36 because each electron is negatively charged. So overall this would be 2 minus or minus 2, which would be a selenium ion, Se2-. Next, we have 76 here. Look on the periodic table that gives us OS, which is osmium. The number of electrons would be 76, plus the number of electrons, which you don't know, plus the net charge, which is 2 plus or plus 2. Subtract 76 from each side. So that would give us negative 74, which really means we have 74 negatively charged electrons. The mass number here would be 76 protons plus 116 neutrons, so that would give us 192. And then finally, we have here 80 as the number of protons. Look on the periodic table. Oh, actually one more thing, this would be osmium 2+. So we have an atomic number of 84 for the last column or last row, and that gives us Hg, which is called mercury. The mass number would be the number of protons, which is 80, plus number of neutrons, which is 120. So that's 200 for our mass number. And then finally, to determine the overall charge at the end, we have 80 positive protons plus negative 78 for the 78 electrons. So that gives us overall a 2 plus charge. So this would be mercury 2+ ion. This is the approach you need to take in order to find out each one of the subatomic particles, net charge, and mass number for each of the given atoms and ions. Show more