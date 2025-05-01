Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the relationship between the number of protons and electrons in a neutral atom? In a neutral atom, the number of protons equals the number of electrons.

What is the main reason elements form ions by gaining or losing electrons? Elements form ions to achieve a stable electron arrangement similar to noble gases. This stability is energetically favorable.

What term describes elements that have the same number of electrons after ion formation? The term is 'isoelectronic.' Isoelectronic species have identical electron counts.

How does the charge of a cation relate to the number of electrons lost? Each electron lost increases the positive charge by one. For example, losing three electrons results in a 3+ charge.

What happens to the electron count of boron when it forms a 3+ cation? Boron loses three electrons, reducing its electron count from five to two. This results in a 3+ charge.

How is the charge of an anion determined when electrons are gained? The charge becomes more negative by one for each electron gained. For example, gaining two electrons gives a 2- charge.