Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is an atom with 3 protons and 4 neutrons? An atom with 3 protons is lithium. With 4 neutrons, it is the isotope lithium-7.

What are atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons called? Atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons are called isotopes.

How do you determine the number of neutrons in an atom of magnesium-25 (Mg-25)? Subtract the atomic number of magnesium (12) from the mass number (25): 25 - 12 = 13 neutrons.

What is the identity of an atom with 3 protons and 4 neutrons? It is lithium-7, an isotope of lithium.

How are isotopes of the same element alike? Isotopes of the same element have the same number of protons and thus the same chemical properties.

Isotopes of an element differ in the number of what subatomic particle? Isotopes differ in the number of neutrons.