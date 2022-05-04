Isotopes are elements with the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons. Now, with this whole idea of isotopes, we're going to be introduced to some new terms. The first term is "atomic number," which uses the variable z. It provides the number of protons. So basically, if I have an unknown element, but I know its atomic number, I can go to the periodic table, look up that atomic number, and it will give me the identity of that unknown element. Because of this, we're going to say it helps us determine the identity and chemical properties of an element. The whole aspect of chemical properties of an element, we'll discuss much later on in later chapters.
Besides atomic number, we have "mass number," which uses the variable a. This one provides the number of protons and neutrons. Now, we're going to say to calculate the number of neutrons, we can just take the mass number, which is a, and it's subtracted by the atomic number, which is z. That'll tell us the number of neutrons for any given isotope or element.
If we take an atomic view of an atom, remember, an atom is composed of four primary parts. We have our nucleus, which houses the neutrons and protons, and we have our electrons, which spin around the nucleus. If we take a look here at this example, we know that our neutrons, colored as red, have 6 for this particular atom. Protons, which we show as blue, we have 5 in this example. The electrons are the green spheres that are rotating or orbiting the nucleus. We have 5 electrons. Remember, mass number, which we said is the number of protons (5) plus the number of neutrons (6) when added together, gives us the mass number, which comes out to be 11. So just remember, you have blue and red mixed together. It gives us the color purple. So, we're using this purple a to designate our mass number for this particular atom.
We also said earlier that the atomic number gives us the number of protons. So, if you know the number of protons, you know your atomic number is 5, and because we know the atomic number is 5, we know the element's identity. Here, we don't show an example of a periodic table. We'll go into a greater discussion on it later on. But if we were to look at a periodic table and look for the atomic number 5, we'd see that it belongs to the element of boron. So, this atom is an illustration of the element boron.
Speaking of this atom, we're going to say, for a neutral element, which is oftentimes called an atom, the number of protons and electrons are equal. This makes sense because, remember, protons are positively charged, electrons are negatively charged. If you have an equal number of positive and negative, they're going to cancel one another out, and you'll be left with a neutral element. So just remember, when we're dealing with a neutral element, that's another way of saying atom. In an atom, the number of protons and electrons are equal. Now later on, we'll talk about other species called ions. In ions, the number of protons and electrons are not equal. But for right now, just realize that they're talking about the words neutral element or atom, which means we're dealing with a species or an element that has the same number of protons and electrons.
Now that we've looked at the atomic view of the atom and incorporated these new terms of mass number and atomic number, let's continue our discussion and exploration of the atom itself.