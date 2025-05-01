Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

What element has 13 protons and 14 neutrons? Aluminum (atomic number 13), specifically the isotope aluminum-27.

What element has 11 protons and 12 neutrons? Sodium (atomic number 11), specifically the isotope sodium-23.

What element has 20 protons and 20 neutrons? Calcium (atomic number 20), specifically the isotope calcium-40.

What element has 31 protons and 37 neutrons? Gallium (atomic number 31), specifically the isotope gallium-68.

What element has 38 protons and 50 neutrons? Strontium (atomic number 38), specifically the isotope strontium-88.

What element has 4 protons and 5 neutrons? Beryllium (atomic number 4), specifically the isotope beryllium-9.