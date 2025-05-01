Back
What element has 13 protons and 14 neutrons? Aluminum (atomic number 13), specifically the isotope aluminum-27. What element has 11 protons and 12 neutrons? Sodium (atomic number 11), specifically the isotope sodium-23. What element has 20 protons and 20 neutrons? Calcium (atomic number 20), specifically the isotope calcium-40. What element has 31 protons and 37 neutrons? Gallium (atomic number 31), specifically the isotope gallium-68. What element has 38 protons and 50 neutrons? Strontium (atomic number 38), specifically the isotope strontium-88. What element has 4 protons and 5 neutrons? Beryllium (atomic number 4), specifically the isotope beryllium-9. What element has 17 protons and 18 neutrons? Chlorine (atomic number 17), specifically the isotope chlorine-35. How do you determine the element with 102 neutrons and 70 electrons? The element has 70 protons (since a neutral atom has equal protons and electrons), so it is ytterbium. The isotope would be ytterbium-172. What element has 14 protons and 14 neutrons? Silicon (atomic number 14), specifically the isotope silicon-28. How do you represent an isotope of lithium? An isotope of lithium can be represented as lithium-6 or lithium-7, indicating different mass numbers. What is an example of an isotope of lithium? Lithium-6 and lithium-7 are isotopes of lithium. How do you determine the number of neutrons in an atom of tin? Subtract the atomic number of tin (50) from the mass number of the isotope to get the number of neutrons. How do you determine the number of neutrons in an atom of thallium? Subtract the atomic number of thallium (81) from the mass number of the isotope to get the number of neutrons. How many neutrons does a typical neon atom have? The most common isotope of neon is neon-20, which has 10 neutrons (20 - 10 = 10). How many neutrons are in a helium-4 atom? Helium-4 has 2 protons, so it has 2 neutrons (4 - 2 = 2). How do you find the number of neutrons in an atom? Subtract the atomic number (number of protons) from the mass number to get the number of neutrons. How many neutrons are in an atom of sodium? The most common isotope of sodium is sodium-23, which has 12 neutrons (23 - 11 = 12). How many neutrons are in a gold atom? Subtract the atomic number of gold (79) from the mass number of the isotope to get the number of neutrons. How many neutrons does the element argon have? The most common isotope of argon is argon-40, which has 22 neutrons (40 - 18 = 22).
Isotopes quiz #2
