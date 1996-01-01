Metric Prefixes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do you convert 75 millimeters to decimeters using metric prefixes? To convert 75 millimeters (mm) to decimeters (dm), first convert millimeters to meters: 75 mm × (1 m / 1000 mm) = 0.075 m. Then convert meters to decimeters: 0.075 m × (10 dm / 1 m) = 0.75 dm. So, 75 millimeters equals 0.75 decimeters.

What is the metric prefix and symbol for 10^6? The metric prefix for 10^6 is Mega, and its symbol is capital M.

Which metric prefix corresponds to 10^-9 and what is its symbol? The metric prefix for 10^-9 is nano, and its symbol is lowercase n.

What mnemonic can help you remember the order of metric prefixes from 10^12 to 10^-12? The mnemonic is 'King Henry Died By Drinking Chocolate Milk Until Nine PM,' with each word representing a prefix in order.

Which base units can metric prefixes be applied to in chemistry? Metric prefixes can be applied to base units such as liters (volume), seconds (time), moles (amount of substance), and amperes (electrical current).

What is the symbol for the metric prefix micro, and what power of ten does it represent? The symbol for micro is a Greek letter resembling 'μ', and it represents 10^-6.