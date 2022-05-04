Problem Transcript So here if we take a look at this practice question, it says, use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without any exponents. So this question is a combination of changing scientific notation to standard notation and also metric prefix conversions. Alright. So, basically, we're going to have to change all these base units into some type of metric prefix and, in the process, get rid of these exponents. Alright. So for the first one, we have 32×10-13 liters. If we think back to the metric prefix multipliers chart, we know that the only metric prefix that's close enough to 10-13 is pico because pico is 10-12. This means that we're going to have to convert liters to picoliters. We have 32×10-13 liters. I want to get rid of liters, so I put liters on the bottom and picoliters on the top. Remember, the coefficient of 1 is associated or on the same side with the metric prefix, meaning 1 pico is 10-12. Make sure you put these in parentheses since there's times 10 to a power. Liters here cancel out. Now if you plug this correctly into your calculator, you should get back as your answer 3.2 picoliters. So we're able to change it to one of our prefix multipliers, and in the process, we removed the exponent. So we've gone from scientific notation to standard notation. For the next one, we have 106. The metric prefix that's 106 is mega. So here, we just have to convert grams to megagrams. We have 7.3×106 grams. You want to get rid of grams, so put them on the bottom, and we're converting to megagrams, so that goes on the top. The coefficient of 1 is on the same side with the metric prefix. So 1 mega is 106. Make sure that these are in parentheses, so when grams cancel out and you plug this correctly in your calculator, you should get back 7.3 megagrams. And then finally, we have 18.5×1011 seconds. The metric prefix that's closest to 1011 is tera because tera is 1012. So we're going to change seconds to teraseconds. So we have 18.5×1011 seconds, seconds go here on the bottom, and we're trying to find teraseconds, so they go on the top. One tera is 1012. Make sure this is in parentheses. Seconds cancel out, and at the end, we'll have teraseconds as our answer. If you plug it in correctly, you'll get 1.85 teraseconds as our final answer. So just remember, the question here was a little bit tricky, but read through it and realize they wanted you to change all these base units into metric prefixes, and in doing so, allow you to drop the exponent that's involved. So really, we're going from scientific notation to standard notation by incorporating the metric prefixes. Now that we've done this practice question, let's click on the next one and continue. Show more