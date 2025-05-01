Skip to main content
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds quiz #1

  • What is the correct name for the compound P4O10?
    Tetraphosphorus decoxide
  • What is the correct name for the compound N2F4?
    Dinitrogen tetrafluoride
  • What is the correct name for the covalent compound N2O5?
    Dinitrogen pentoxide
  • What is the correct name for the compound PCl5?
    Phosphorus pentachloride
  • What is the correct name for the compound B2Si?
    Diboron monosilicide
  • What is the correct name for the compound N4Se4?
    Tetranitrogen tetraselenide
  • What is the correct name for the compound NO2?
    Nitrogen dioxide
  • What is the chemical formula for nitrogen monoxide?
    NO
  • What is the name of the compound N2O5?
    Dinitrogen pentoxide
  • What is the correct name for the compound S3N2?
    Trisulfur dinitride
  • What is the correct name for the compound P2Br4?
    Diphosphorus tetrabromide
  • How can you identify a molecular compound from its formula?
    A molecular compound consists of two different non-metal elements.
  • What is a binary molecular compound?
    A binary molecular compound is a covalent compound containing two different non-metal elements.
  • What is the correct name for the molecular compound P2O3?
    Diphosphorus trioxide
  • What is the correct name for the compound Br2S3?
    Dibromine trisulfide
  • What is the correct name for the compound N2O3?
    Dinitrogen trioxide
  • What is the correct name for the compound ClF?
    Chlorine monofluoride
  • What is the correct name for the compound P2O5?
    Diphosphorus pentoxide
  • What is the correct name for the compound NH3?
    Nitrogen trihydride
