What is the correct name for the compound P4O10? Tetraphosphorus decoxide What is the correct name for the compound N2F4? Dinitrogen tetrafluoride What is the correct name for the covalent compound N2O5? Dinitrogen pentoxide What is the correct name for the compound PCl5? Phosphorus pentachloride What is the correct name for the compound B2Si? Diboron monosilicide What is the correct name for the compound N4Se4? Tetranitrogen tetraselenide What is the correct name for the compound NO2? Nitrogen dioxide What is the chemical formula for nitrogen monoxide? NO What is the name of the compound N2O5? Dinitrogen pentoxide What is the correct name for the compound S3N2? Trisulfur dinitride What is the correct name for the compound P2Br4? Diphosphorus tetrabromide How can you identify a molecular compound from its formula? A molecular compound consists of two different non-metal elements. What is a binary molecular compound? A binary molecular compound is a covalent compound containing two different non-metal elements. What is the correct name for the molecular compound P2O3? Diphosphorus trioxide What is the correct name for the compound Br2S3? Dibromine trisulfide What is the correct name for the compound N2O3? Dinitrogen trioxide What is the correct name for the compound ClF? Chlorine monofluoride What is the correct name for the compound P2O5? Diphosphorus pentoxide What is the correct name for the compound NH3? Nitrogen trihydride
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds quiz #1
