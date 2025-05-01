Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What is the correct name for the compound P4O10? Tetraphosphorus decoxide

What is the correct name for the compound N2F4? Dinitrogen tetrafluoride

What is the correct name for the covalent compound N2O5? Dinitrogen pentoxide

What is the correct name for the compound PCl5? Phosphorus pentachloride

What is the correct name for the compound B2Si? Diboron monosilicide

