In this example question, it says write the formula for each of the following compounds. So for the first one we have is disulfur monochloride. So di means 2 sulfurs. So that's S 2 and then mono means we have one of it, which is chloride. Chlorine is the base name for chloride, and this would be S 2 Cl. For the next one, we have tetraphosphorus pentaselenide. Alright, so tetra means 4; therefore, 4 phosphoruses, so P 4 . Penta means 5, and selen is the base name of selenium, which is Se. Thus, there being 5 of it, the formula would be P 4 Se 5 . Then, finally, we have dibromoheptoxide. So di means 2, which refers to 2 bromines, so Br 2 . We have heptoxide. So hept comes from hepta, which means 7, and ox represents oxygen, meaning there are 7 oxygens. So dibromoheptoxide is Br 2 O 7 . So just remember, the first nonmetal keeps its name as normal, uses all numerical prefixes except for mono. The second nonmetal uses any numerical prefixes, but has its ending changed to ide.