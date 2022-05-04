Now, binary molecular compounds are molecular compounds that contain 2 different elements together. These elements being nonmetals. For example, we have water, and we have nitrogen with oxygen. Here we have hydrogen with oxygen. That's 2 different elements together. Here we have nitrogen with oxygen. Again, 2 different nonmetals together. Now we're going to say that these molecular compounds utilize numerical prefixes, and that's because these numerical prefixes are always required because these compounds can combine in different proportions. Now with numerical prefixes, we have mono, which is 1, di, which is 2, tri, which is 3, tetra, which is 4, penta, which is 5, hexa is 6, hepta is 7, octa is 8, nona, a little weird sounding, is 9, and then, of course, deca is 10. So just remember when we talk about binary molecular compounds, that's molecular compounds, covalent compounds that contain 2 different, nonmetals together.
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Binary molecular compounds consist of two different nonmetals, such as water (H2O) and nitrogen oxides (NO). Naming these compounds involves using numerical prefixes: mono (1), di (2), tri (3), tetra (4), penta (5), hexa (6), hepta (7), octa (8), nona (9), and deca (10). The first nonmetal retains its name without "mono," while the second adopts the "ide" suffix. If a prefix ending in 'a' precedes 'o', the 'a' is dropped, as in "tetroxide" for four oxygens.
So when it comes to naming binary molecular compounds, these are the rules you need to keep in mind. So step 1, we're going to say the first nonmetal is named normally and uses all numerical prefixes except for mono. So it doesn't ever use mono. The second nonmetal keeps its base name, uses any numerical prefix, and has its ending changed to "ide". And when naming, if the letter "a" of the numerical prefix is next to a letter "o", we can just drop the letter "a". For example, we say tetraoxide, meaning we have 4 oxygens within our molecular compound. We're going to say here "a" and "o" are next to each other and we're going to do what it says. We are going to drop the letter "a". So tetraoxide would become tetroxide. So keep these steps or rules in mind when naming any type of binary molecular compound.
In this example question, it says write the formula for each of the following compounds. So for the first one we have is disulfur monochloride. So di means 2 sulfurs. So that's S2 and then mono means we have one of it, which is chloride. Chlorine is the base name for chloride, and this would be S2Cl. For the next one, we have tetraphosphorus pentaselenide. Alright, so tetra means 4; therefore, 4 phosphoruses, so P4. Penta means 5, and selen is the base name of selenium, which is Se. Thus, there being 5 of it, the formula would be P4Se5. Then, finally, we have dibromoheptoxide. So di means 2, which refers to 2 bromines, so Br2. We have heptoxide. So hept comes from hepta, which means 7, and ox represents oxygen, meaning there are 7 oxygens. So dibromoheptoxide is Br2O7. So just remember, the first nonmetal keeps its name as normal, uses all numerical prefixes except for mono. The second nonmetal uses any numerical prefixes, but has its ending changed to ide.
Give the systematic name for the following compound:SeF6
Give the systematic name for the following compound:IO5
Give the systematic name for the following compound:N2S4
What are binary molecular compounds and how are they named?
Binary molecular compounds consist of two different nonmetals, such as water (H2O) and nitrogen oxides (NO). Naming these compounds involves using numerical prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element. The first nonmetal retains its name without the prefix 'mono,' while the second nonmetal adopts the 'ide' suffix. For example, CO is carbon monoxide, and CO2 is carbon dioxide. If a prefix ending in 'a' precedes 'o', the 'a' is dropped, as in 'tetroxide' for four oxygens. Understanding these rules is essential for accurate chemical communication.
What are the numerical prefixes used in naming binary molecular compounds?
The numerical prefixes used in naming binary molecular compounds are: mono (1), di (2), tri (3), tetra (4), penta (5), hexa (6), hepta (7), octa (8), nona (9), and deca (10). These prefixes indicate the number of atoms of each element in the compound. For example, N2O4 is named dinitrogen tetroxide, where 'di' indicates two nitrogen atoms and 'tetra' indicates four oxygen atoms.
Why is the prefix 'mono' not used for the first nonmetal in binary molecular compounds?
The prefix 'mono' is not used for the first nonmetal in binary molecular compounds to avoid redundancy and simplify naming. For example, CO is named carbon monoxide, not monocarbon monoxide. This convention helps streamline the naming process and makes the names easier to pronounce and remember.
How do you name a binary molecular compound with the formula P2O5?
To name the binary molecular compound P2O5, follow these steps: First, name the first nonmetal (phosphorus) and use the appropriate numerical prefix (di) to indicate two atoms, resulting in 'diphosphorus.' Next, name the second nonmetal (oxygen) with the 'ide' suffix and the appropriate numerical prefix (penta) to indicate five atoms, resulting in 'pentoxide.' Therefore, P2O5 is named diphosphorus pentoxide.
What is the rule for dropping the letter 'a' in numerical prefixes when naming binary molecular compounds?
When naming binary molecular compounds, if a numerical prefix ending in 'a' is followed by a nonmetal name starting with 'o,' the 'a' is dropped to avoid awkward pronunciation. For example, 'tetraoxide' becomes 'tetroxide.' This rule helps make the names of compounds easier to say and more fluid.