What is the IUPAC name for the compound KCl? The IUPAC name for KCl is potassium chloride. What is the IUPAC name for the compound LiNO2? The IUPAC name for LiNO2 is lithium nitrite. How would you describe a compound such as magnesium oxide in terms of its composition? Magnesium oxide is an ionic compound composed of a metal cation (magnesium) and a nonmetal anion (oxide). Which ionic compound is commonly used as a building material? Calcium carbonate is an example of an ionic compound commonly used as a building material. What distinguishes an ionic compound from other types of compounds? An ionic compound consists of a positive ion (cation) and a negative ion (anion) held together by electrostatic attraction. What is the IUPAC name for the compound ZnO? The IUPAC name for ZnO is zinc oxide. What is the name of the compound Sr(ClO3)2? The name of Sr(ClO3)2 is strontium chlorate. What is the name of the compound Ca3P2? The name of Ca3P2 is calcium phosphide. How can you identify if a compound is ionic? A compound is ionic if it contains a cation (metal or ammonium) and an anion (nonmetal or polyatomic ion with a negative charge). What is the name of the ionic compound AlBr3? The name of AlBr3 is aluminum bromide. What is the chemical name of the compound NH4SCN? The chemical name of NH4SCN is ammonium thiocyanate. What is the name of the compound BaCl2? The name of BaCl2 is barium chloride. What is the IUPAC name for the compound CoBr2? The IUPAC name for CoBr2 is cobalt(II) bromide. What is the general rule for naming ionic compounds containing metals with multiple possible charges? For metals with multiple possible charges, a Roman numeral is used in the name to indicate the specific charge of the metal cation.
