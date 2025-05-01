Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What is the IUPAC name for the compound KCl? The IUPAC name for KCl is potassium chloride.

What is the IUPAC name for the compound LiNO2? The IUPAC name for LiNO2 is lithium nitrite.

How would you describe a compound such as magnesium oxide in terms of its composition? Magnesium oxide is an ionic compound composed of a metal cation (magnesium) and a nonmetal anion (oxide).

Which ionic compound is commonly used as a building material? Calcium carbonate is an example of an ionic compound commonly used as a building material.

What distinguishes an ionic compound from other types of compounds? An ionic compound consists of a positive ion (cation) and a negative ion (anion) held together by electrostatic attraction.

What is the IUPAC name for the compound ZnO? The IUPAC name for ZnO is zinc oxide.