Naming Ionic Compounds quiz #1

  • What is the IUPAC name for the compound KCl?
    The IUPAC name for KCl is potassium chloride.
  • What is the IUPAC name for the compound LiNO2?
    The IUPAC name for LiNO2 is lithium nitrite.
  • How would you describe a compound such as magnesium oxide in terms of its composition?
    Magnesium oxide is an ionic compound composed of a metal cation (magnesium) and a nonmetal anion (oxide).
  • Which ionic compound is commonly used as a building material?
    Calcium carbonate is an example of an ionic compound commonly used as a building material.
  • What distinguishes an ionic compound from other types of compounds?
    An ionic compound consists of a positive ion (cation) and a negative ion (anion) held together by electrostatic attraction.
  • What is the IUPAC name for the compound ZnO?
    The IUPAC name for ZnO is zinc oxide.
  • What is the name of the compound Sr(ClO3)2?
    The name of Sr(ClO3)2 is strontium chlorate.
  • What is the name of the compound Ca3P2?
    The name of Ca3P2 is calcium phosphide.
  • How can you identify if a compound is ionic?
    A compound is ionic if it contains a cation (metal or ammonium) and an anion (nonmetal or polyatomic ion with a negative charge).
  • What is the name of the ionic compound AlBr3?
    The name of AlBr3 is aluminum bromide.
  • What is the chemical name of the compound NH4SCN?
    The chemical name of NH4SCN is ammonium thiocyanate.
  • What is the name of the compound BaCl2?
    The name of BaCl2 is barium chloride.
  • What is the IUPAC name for the compound CoBr2?
    The IUPAC name for CoBr2 is cobalt(II) bromide.
  • What is the general rule for naming ionic compounds containing metals with multiple possible charges?
    For metals with multiple possible charges, a Roman numeral is used in the name to indicate the specific charge of the metal cation.