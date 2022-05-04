When it comes to naming an ionic compound, there are certain steps you have to follow in order to name the compound successfully. Now, if we take a look here, step 0. Step 0 is the most important thing to remember. When it comes to ionic compounds, we're always going to write them with the cation first, followed by the anion second. And that's the way we want to keep things consistent. Step 1, we're going to start out with a cation since it's written first. With a cation, the metal always keeps its name and is written first.

Now, part of this deals with the charge. If the metal possesses multiple charges, we must use a Roman numeral to describe its positive charge. So remember, if you don't recall this, go back to our videos on the periodic table and charges. The main group elements, for the most part, possess one type of charge, so they wouldn't require a Roman numeral. It's the transition metals, for the most part, that possess multiple charges. Because of that, we have to specify which one we're talking about. Am I talking about the manganese 2 ion or the manganese 5 ion? So again, if you don't remember this, go back to my videos on the periodic table and charges. If it possesses multiple charges, we use a Roman numeral. If the metal possesses one charge, just one type of charge, then we don't have to worry about a Roman numeral. For example, aluminum. Aluminum is in group 3. Group 3 has a charge of plus three. Aluminum is not going to have any other type of positive charge, so I don't have to give it a Roman numeral.

Now, for the anion, if a nonmetal is used, it keeps its base name but has its ending changed to -ide. Recall, the base name is just the beginning of the nonmetal's name that is unchanged. In the next video, we're going to take a look at the different types of nonmetals and what exactly are their base names following this definition. So click on to the next video and let's take a look at some base names of nonmetals.