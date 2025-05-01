Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In a chemical compound, where is the chemical energy contained? In a chemical compound, chemical energy is contained in the chemical bonds between atoms.

What is the definition of energy in the context of thermal chemistry? Energy is defined as the capacity to do work or to produce heat. It is a central concept in thermal chemistry.

Which type of energy is associated with the motion of atoms? Kinetic energy is associated with the motion of atoms. It can be further broken down into thermal energy.

What is the SI unit for energy and after whom is it named? The SI unit for energy is the Joule. It is named after the English scientist James Joule.

How is thermal energy related to kinetic energy? Thermal energy is a form of kinetic energy associated with the temperature generated by the motion of atoms. It reflects the movement of particles in a substance.

What is the value of one calorie (lowercase 'c') in joules? One calorie (lowercase 'c') equals 4.184 joules. This is a standard energy conversion factor.