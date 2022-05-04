Thermal chemistry is the study of matter and energy associated with chemical reactions or physical changes. Energy itself is just the capacity to do work or to produce heat. Now when we talk about energy, realize that there are different types of energy, but in this chapter, we're only going to focus on a selected few. Now when we take a look at the big picture, energy itself, we can say here that it can be broken down initially into either the position of atoms or the motion of atoms. When we're talking about the position of atoms, this is just simply our potential energy, our energy of position. And then if we're talking about the movement or motion of atoms, this is connected to kinetic energy. Now both potential energy and kinetic energy can be further broken down into other types of energy. Potential energy, we can connect it to another one which deals with the chemical bonds of atoms. This is just simply chemical energy. And then kinetic energy can be broken down further into energy associated, with temperature generated by the motion of atoms. So this would be called thermal energy. So just remember, energy is just the capacity to work and to produce heat. And when we're talking about energy in this chapter, we're mainly concerned with these different types of energy forms. Now, of course, there are other types of energy that exist. We'll go into those in later chapters, but for now, just remember these particular four.
Thermal chemistry examines the energy changes during chemical reactions and physical changes. Energy, defined as the capacity to do work or produce heat, can be categorized into potential energy, related to atomic position, and kinetic energy, associated with atomic motion. Key forms include chemical energy and thermal energy. The SI unit for energy is the Joule, with conversion factors such as 1 calorie = 4.184 joules and 1 kilowatt-hour = 3.6 × 10⁶ joules, essential for calculations in thermochemistry.
In our discussion of the concept of energy, it's important to remember that the SI unit for energy is Joule, and it's named after the English scientist James Joule. When it comes to joules, we're going to say that there are 3 particular types of conversion factors associated with it.
We're going to say here for the first one, we have one calorie which is lowercase c; this equals 4.184 joules. Next, we have 1 capital C calorie, this one is associated with food nutrition. This particular calorie equals 4,184 joules. And then finally, kilowatt hours. Usually, when we talk about an electrical bill, it's associated with kilowatt hours. So we're gonna say here kilowatt hours equal 3.6×106 joules.
So these are 3 conversion factors associated with our SI unit for energy. Also, realize here that I didn't put purple boxes around them, so usually, you're not expected to memorize them. They're often given to you within the question or they're given to you on a formula sheet when taking an exam. But here, just again remember, these are 3 common types of conversion factors associated with Joule's.
Here it states, which of the following statements deals with potential energy with no chemical energy associated with it. Remember, potential energy is just the energy of position, whereas chemical energy, an offshoot of potential energy, is associated with the chemical bonds of atoms. Alright. So if we take a look here, it says a car traveling with a velocity of 51 meters per second with a mass of 1,250 kilograms. Here we're talking about velocity, we're talking about the motion of this car, so this is more associated with kinetic energy. So this is out. Next, your chemistry book sitting on a table counter near the trash can weighing 12 newtons at a height of 1.2 meters. So make sure it doesn't fall into the trash can. Here they're just talking about the position of the chemistry book. It's at a certain height, and then we're talking about a force on it. Here, this is purely potential energy, so this would be our answer. But let's look at the other options. A chunk of coal being thrown into a furnace to generate heat. Here we're talking about heat being generated from this. This is closely related to thermal energy. And then next, we have the warmth coming from a campfire. So again, we're talking about temperature, we're talking about heat. This is a version of kinetic energy in the form of thermal energy. So out of all the choices, the only one that is purely potential energy without talking about chemical energy would have to be option B.
