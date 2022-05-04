In our discussion of the concept of energy, it's important to remember that the SI unit for energy is Joule, and it's named after the English scientist James Joule. When it comes to joules, we're going to say that there are 3 particular types of conversion factors associated with it.

We're going to say here for the first one, we have one calorie which is lowercase c; this equals 4.184 joules. Next, we have 1 capital C calorie, this one is associated with food nutrition. This particular calorie equals 4,184 joules. And then finally, kilowatt hours. Usually, when we talk about an electrical bill, it's associated with kilowatt hours. So we're gonna say here kilowatt hours equal 3.6×106 joules.

So these are 3 conversion factors associated with our SI unit for energy. Also, realize here that I didn't put purple boxes around them, so usually, you're not expected to memorize them. They're often given to you within the question or they're given to you on a formula sheet when taking an exam. But here, just again remember, these are 3 common types of conversion factors associated with Joule's.