Skip to main content
Back

Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) quiz #1

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/11
  • Which element is found in both diamond and graphite?
    Carbon is the element found in both diamond and graphite.
  • What element are both diamond and graphite made from?
    Both diamond and graphite are made from carbon.
  • Name an element that is not diatomic in its most stable natural form.
    Lithium is not diatomic; it exists as a monoatomic element in its most stable natural form.
  • What element makes up both graphite and diamond?
    Graphite and diamond are both made up of carbon.
  • Which element is the basic building block of both graphite and diamond?
    Carbon is the basic building block of both graphite and diamond.
  • Which major element is found in chlorophyll?
    Magnesium is a major element found in chlorophyll.
  • Which element is commonly used in bright flashing advertising signs?
    Neon is commonly used in bright flashing advertising signs.
  • Which type of element can exist as both an atom and a molecule?
    A diatomic element can exist as both an atom and a molecule, such as oxygen (O and O2).
  • What gaseous element is present in street lights?
    Neon is the gaseous element present in street lights.
  • Which element is used for the shiny trim on cars?
    Chromium is used for the shiny trim on cars.
  • Which element is used to paint the skin?
    Silver is sometimes used to paint the skin, for example in medical or decorative applications.