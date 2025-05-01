Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Which element is found in both diamond and graphite? Carbon is the element found in both diamond and graphite.

Name an element that is not diatomic in its most stable natural form. Lithium is not diatomic; it exists as a monoatomic element in its most stable natural form.

Which major element is found in chlorophyll? Magnesium is a major element found in chlorophyll.