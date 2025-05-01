Back
Which element is found in both diamond and graphite? Carbon is the element found in both diamond and graphite. What element are both diamond and graphite made from? Both diamond and graphite are made from carbon. Name an element that is not diatomic in its most stable natural form. Lithium is not diatomic; it exists as a monoatomic element in its most stable natural form. What element makes up both graphite and diamond? Graphite and diamond are both made up of carbon. Which element is the basic building block of both graphite and diamond? Carbon is the basic building block of both graphite and diamond. Which major element is found in chlorophyll? Magnesium is a major element found in chlorophyll. Which element is commonly used in bright flashing advertising signs? Neon is commonly used in bright flashing advertising signs. Which type of element can exist as both an atom and a molecule? A diatomic element can exist as both an atom and a molecule, such as oxygen (O and O2). What gaseous element is present in street lights? Neon is the gaseous element present in street lights. Which element is used for the shiny trim on cars? Chromium is used for the shiny trim on cars. Which element is used to paint the skin? Silver is sometimes used to paint the skin, for example in medical or decorative applications.
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified) quiz #1
