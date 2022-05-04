Now the elements of the periodic table can exist in different forms in the natural world. Here we can say that elements exist in their most stable state when they are monoatomic elements, diatomic elements, or polyatomic elements. When we say the term monoatomic elements, these are the elements that are stable alone when found in nature because mono means 1. So if we take a look here at the periodic table, lithium, we could say magnesium, we could say zinc. None of them are shaded red or blue, so they all exist in their most stable state as monoatomic elements. So you'd find lithium by itself, magnesium by itself, zinc by itself.

Other elements on the periodic table are most stable and found in a diatomic structure. So these diatomic elements, these are the elements that are stable as pairs when found in nature because di means 2. To help us remember the diatomic elements, just remember, have no fear of ice cold beer. So here this would be H 2 N 2 F 2 O 2 I 2 Cl 2 Br 2 . Now this c here is not carbon, it's chlorine, so that's Cl 2 , and b here is not boron but bromine. So this is Br 2 . So these are your diatomic elements of the periodic table. So hydrogen exists as a diatomic, nitrogen, oxygen, fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine.

Now finally, some elements in their most stable state in nature, they exist as polyatomic elements. These are elements that are stable in numbers greater than 2 because poly means many. On our periodic table, we see that our polyatomic elements are phosphorus, sulfur, and selenium. Phosphorus in nature exists as P 4 . Sulfur exists as S 8 . And remember, we said that elements in the same group or column tend to have similar chemical properties. Because sulfur is S 8 , selenium would also have 8 because they're in the same group. So selenium would be Se 8 . So these are the most natural forms of the elements when we look at them in nature. So just remember that we have monoatomic, diatomic, and polyatomic elements.