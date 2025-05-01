Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is a row on the periodic table called? A row on the periodic table is called a period.

What is the least reactive group on the periodic table? The least reactive group on the periodic table is the noble gases (group 18).

Which is the most active element in group 17? Fluorine is the most active element in group 17 (the halogens).

What are the columns on the periodic table called? The columns on the periodic table are called groups, families, or series.

Define a family in the periodic table. A family in the periodic table is a group of elements in the same vertical column that share similar chemical properties.