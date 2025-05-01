Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #1

  • What is a row on the periodic table called?
    A row on the periodic table is called a period.
  • What is the least reactive group on the periodic table?
    The least reactive group on the periodic table is the noble gases (group 18).
  • Which is the most active element in group 17?
    Fluorine is the most active element in group 17 (the halogens).
  • What are the columns on the periodic table called?
    The columns on the periodic table are called groups, families, or series.
  • Define a family in the periodic table.
    A family in the periodic table is a group of elements in the same vertical column that share similar chemical properties.
  • Which element has properties that are similar to neon?
    Other noble gases, such as helium, argon, krypton, xenon, and radon, have properties similar to neon.
  • What is the most reactive group on the periodic table?
    The most reactive group on the periodic table is the alkali metals (group 1).
  • Which element has similar properties to beryllium?
    Elements in group 2, such as magnesium, calcium, strontium, barium, and radium, have similar properties to beryllium.
  • Which element is the most reactive: sodium, nickel, carbon, or oxygen?
    Sodium is the most reactive among sodium, nickel, carbon, and oxygen because it is an alkali metal (group 1).
  • Which element is a halogen?
    Elements such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine, and astatine are halogens (group 17).
  • Which element is an alkali metal?
    Elements such as lithium, sodium, potassium, rubidium, cesium, and francium are alkali metals (group 1).
  • To which element group does argon belong?
    Argon belongs to the noble gases group (group 18).
  • Which groups on the periodic table are the most reactive?
    The most reactive groups on the periodic table are the alkali metals (group 1) and the halogens (group 17).
  • Which element has similar properties to oxygen?
    Elements in group 16, such as sulfur, selenium, tellurium, and polonium, have similar properties to oxygen.
  • Which periodic table group is the most reactive?
    The alkali metals (group 1) are the most reactive group on the periodic table.
  • Which element is least reactive in group 17?
    Astatine is the least reactive element in group 17 (halogens).
  • Which element is most similar to sulfur?
    Elements in group 16, such as oxygen, selenium, tellurium, and polonium, are most similar to sulfur.
  • Which element has similar properties as calcium?
    Elements in group 2, such as magnesium, strontium, barium, and radium, have similar properties as calcium.
  • Which element is more reactive than strontium?
    Barium and radium, which are below strontium in group 2, are more reactive than strontium.
  • Which element has similar properties to lithium?
    Elements in group 1, such as sodium, potassium, rubidium, cesium, and francium, have similar properties to lithium.
  • Which element is the most active nonmetal?
    Fluorine is the most active nonmetal.
  • What element behaves most like magnesium?
    Elements in group 2, such as beryllium, calcium, strontium, barium, and radium, behave most like magnesium.
  • What is group 8A on the periodic table?
    Group 8A on the periodic table is the noble gases (group 18).
