What is a row on the periodic table called? A row on the periodic table is called a period. What are the horizontal rows on the periodic table called? The horizontal rows on the periodic table are called periods. What is the least reactive group on the periodic table? The least reactive group on the periodic table is the noble gases (group 18). Which is the most active element in group 17? Fluorine is the most active element in group 17 (the halogens). What are the columns on the periodic table called? The columns on the periodic table are called groups, families, or series. Define a family in the periodic table. A family in the periodic table is a group of elements in the same vertical column that share similar chemical properties. Which element has properties that are similar to neon? Other noble gases, such as helium, argon, krypton, xenon, and radon, have properties similar to neon. What is the most reactive group on the periodic table? The most reactive group on the periodic table is the alkali metals (group 1). What are vertical columns on the periodic table called? Vertical columns on the periodic table are called groups, families, or series. What is the least reactive family on the periodic table? The least reactive family on the periodic table is the noble gases (group 18). Which element has similar properties to beryllium? Elements in group 2, such as magnesium, calcium, strontium, barium, and radium, have similar properties to beryllium. Which element is the most reactive: sodium, nickel, carbon, or oxygen? Sodium is the most reactive among sodium, nickel, carbon, and oxygen because it is an alkali metal (group 1). Which element is a halogen? Elements such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine, and astatine are halogens (group 17). Which element is an alkali metal? Elements such as lithium, sodium, potassium, rubidium, cesium, and francium are alkali metals (group 1). To which element group does argon belong? Argon belongs to the noble gases group (group 18). Which groups on the periodic table are the most reactive? The most reactive groups on the periodic table are the alkali metals (group 1) and the halogens (group 17). Which element is most active in group 17? Fluorine is the most active element in group 17 (halogens). Which element has similar properties to oxygen? Elements in group 16, such as sulfur, selenium, tellurium, and polonium, have similar properties to oxygen. Which periodic table group is the most reactive? The alkali metals (group 1) are the most reactive group on the periodic table. Which element is least reactive in group 17? Astatine is the least reactive element in group 17 (halogens). Which element is most similar to sulfur? Elements in group 16, such as oxygen, selenium, tellurium, and polonium, are most similar to sulfur. Which element has similar properties as calcium? Elements in group 2, such as magnesium, strontium, barium, and radium, have similar properties as calcium. Which element is more reactive than strontium? Barium and radium, which are below strontium in group 2, are more reactive than strontium. Which element has similar properties to lithium? Elements in group 1, such as sodium, potassium, rubidium, cesium, and francium, have similar properties to lithium. To which element group does argon belong? Argon belongs to the noble gases group (group 18). Which element is the most active nonmetal? Fluorine is the most active nonmetal. What element has similar properties to beryllium? Elements in group 2, such as magnesium, calcium, strontium, barium, and radium, have similar properties to beryllium. What do we call columns on the periodic table? Columns on the periodic table are called groups, families, or series. What element group does argon belong to? Argon belongs to the noble gases group (group 18). What family on the periodic table is most reactive? The alkali metals (group 1) are the most reactive family on the periodic table. What are the vertical columns on the periodic table called? The vertical columns on the periodic table are called groups, families, or series. What element behaves most like magnesium? Elements in group 2, such as beryllium, calcium, strontium, barium, and radium, behave most like magnesium. What is the least reactive group on the periodic table? The least reactive group on the periodic table is the noble gases (group 18). What element is similar to sulfur? Elements in group 16, such as oxygen, selenium, tellurium, and polonium, are similar to sulfur. What are the rows on the periodic table called? The rows on the periodic table are called periods. What do we call rows on the periodic table? Rows on the periodic table are called periods. What is group 8A on the periodic table? Group 8A on the periodic table is the noble gases (group 18). What are the rows of the periodic table? The rows of the periodic table are called periods. What are rows and columns on the periodic table called? Rows are called periods and columns are called groups, families, or series. What does family mean in the periodic table? A family in the periodic table refers to a group of elements in the same column that share similar chemical properties.
