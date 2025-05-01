Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

What element has similar properties to sulfur? Elements in group 16, such as oxygen, selenium, tellurium, and polonium, have similar properties to sulfur.

What are columns on the periodic table called? Columns on the periodic table are called groups, families, or series.

What is a family in the periodic table? A family in the periodic table is a group of elements in the same column that have similar chemical properties.

How many groups are on the periodic table? There are 18 groups on the periodic table.

How many columns are in the periodic table? There are 18 columns in the periodic table.