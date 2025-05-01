Back
What element has similar properties to sulfur? Elements in group 16, such as oxygen, selenium, tellurium, and polonium, have similar properties to sulfur. What are columns on the periodic table called? Columns on the periodic table are called groups, families, or series. What are the columns of the periodic table called? The columns of the periodic table are called groups, families, or series. What is a family in the periodic table? A family in the periodic table is a group of elements in the same column that have similar chemical properties. How many groups are on the periodic table? There are 18 groups on the periodic table. How many columns are in the periodic table? There are 18 columns in the periodic table. Which element is a group 5A element: actinium, arsenic, or rhenium? Arsenic is a group 5A element. Are tin and antimony in the same element group? Tin and antimony are not in the same element group; tin is in group 14 and antimony is in group 15. What are the two most reactive groups on the periodic table? The two most reactive groups on the periodic table are the alkali metals (group 1) and the halogens (group 17). What do the columns on the periodic table represent? Columns on the periodic table represent groups or families of elements with similar chemical properties. What is an atom with halogen characteristics? An atom with halogen characteristics is an element from group 17, such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine, or astatine. What is group 18 on the periodic table? Group 18 on the periodic table is the noble gases group. What is a column on the periodic table? A column on the periodic table is called a group, family, or series. Which element is in period 3, group 2? Magnesium is the element in period 3, group 2. Astatine belongs to which element group? Astatine belongs to the halogens group (group 17). Which element is classified as a noble gas? Elements such as helium, neon, argon, krypton, xenon, and radon are classified as noble gases. Which element group does argon belong? Argon belongs to the noble gases group (group 18). Which element from group 2 is the most reactive? Radium is the most reactive element in group 2. To which element group does argon belong? Argon belongs to the noble gases group (group 18). Which element is found in period 3, group 2? Magnesium is found in period 3, group 2. Which element has similar properties to calcium? Elements in group 2, such as magnesium, strontium, barium, and radium, have similar properties to calcium. Which element is a member of the halogen family? Elements such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine, and astatine are members of the halogen family (group 17). Which element does not react with other elements? Noble gases, such as helium, neon, and argon, are known for not reacting with other elements. Which element is in the noble gas family? Elements such as helium, neon, argon, krypton, xenon, and radon are in the noble gas family. What element does not react with other elements? Noble gases, such as helium, neon, and argon, do not react with other elements. Which element is classified as a halogen? Elements such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine, and astatine are classified as halogens (group 17). What do we call columns in the periodic table? Columns in the periodic table are called groups, families, or series.
Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #2
