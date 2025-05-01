Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does a cation with a +2 charge indicate about the number of electrons lost by an element? A cation with a +2 charge indicates that the element has lost 2 electrons.

Which type of element typically forms cations, and why? Metals typically form cations because they lose electrons to achieve the electron configuration of noble gases, resulting in positively charged ions.

Why do elements lose or gain electrons according to the periodic table videos? Elements lose or gain electrons to achieve the electron configuration of the nearest noble gas. This makes them more stable.

What is the charge of noble gases and why do they not form ions? Noble gases have a charge of 0 because they already have the optimal number of outer shell electrons. Therefore, they do not need to gain or lose electrons.

How do nonmetals typically form anions? Nonmetals form anions by gaining electrons, which increases their negative charge. This process helps them achieve a noble gas electron configuration.

What is the typical charge for elements in Group 6A and how is it achieved? Elements in Group 6A typically have a -2 charge. They achieve this by gaining 2 electrons to match the electron configuration of a noble gas.