So let's talk about first our main group elements. Remember, your main group elements are the elements found in group 1A or group 1, 2A or group 2, and then from 3A to 8A, or what we call groups 13 to 18. The elements here in the grayed-out box, those are our transition metals. We'll talk about those later on. But for right now, let's just focus on our main group elements. Now recall that the atomic number, which uses the variable Z of an atom, equals the number of protons within its nucleus. For example, we'd say that beryllium has an atomic number of 4, so it has 4 protons. For a neutral element, its number of electrons is equal to its number of protons. So beryllium here has an atomic number of 4 which means it has 4 protons, and here, if we're dealing with a neutral element, it'll have the same number of electrons, so it'll also have 4 electrons. Now, we said that all these elements of the periodic table are all trying to become just like our noble gases, our group 8A elements. They have the optimal number of electrons. Helium has 2, neon has 10, argon has 18, and as we go down, these are all their atomic numbers, which gives us the number of electrons they have. Now elements try to gain or lose electrons to match each number of electrons for the noble gases. So noble gases, since they're perfect, their charge is 0. So they don't have a charge. They don't need to gain or lose electrons. Let's look at group 7A, all the elements in group 7A. Fluorine, let's look at F. Fluorine has 9 electrons when it's neutral. If it wants to have 10 electrons like neon, it would have to gain 1 electron. Chlorine has 17 electrons when neutral. To have 18 like argon, again, it would have to gain 1 electron. So each element in this column would have to gain 1 electron to become like the noble gas next to it. By gaining that one electron, they would get a charge now of minus 1, because, remember, gaining electrons gives us a negative charge. Oxygen when neutral has 8 electrons, to have 10 electrons like neon, how many electrons would it need to gain? If you said 2, you'd be right. So the same thing with sulfur, it has 16. It'd have to gain 2 electrons to become just like argon. So this group 6A, its charge is normally negative 2. Nitrogen has 7, so to get to 10 it'd have to gain 3 electrons. So the charge of this group is normally minus 3. Now, of course, some of these groups get tricky because in group 5, we see that we have nonmetals here, so they have a negative 3 charge, but then we have metalloids and then we run into metals. Metals don't want to have a negative charge. They want to have a positive charge. These negative charges, when we're referring to them, are predominantly with the nonmetal, the blue species, the elements that are in the blue boxes. Group 4 is a little bit tricky. So group 4 is equal distance either way. What I mean by that is carbon could try to gain 4 electrons to become like neon, or it could try to lose 4 electrons so that it has 2 like helium. So it's kind of in a special situation. So as a result of this, we kind of just say non-applicable to group 4 based on the location in the periodic table. Now, though, we do have an exception that that's around, exception 1, and this pertains to lead and tin. Lead and tin are here, Sn and Pb. Okay? Because of where they're located, how far down they are, they kind of have characteristics similar to transition metals. They can either be plus 2 or plus 4 for their charges. So just remember, when it comes to tin and lead, they can be plus 2 or plus 4. They're an interesting situation when it comes to the periodic table and charges. Now let's look at boron and the other elements that are within this group. Boron is a metalloid. Metalloids, they have characteristics of both metals and nonmetals, so it's a bit tricky with them. So we won't be talking about boron, but we can talk about the elements below boron, aluminum all the way down to Nh. They're all metals, so they all want to lose electrons to become like a noble gas. Now aluminum has an atomic number of 13. So when it's neutral, it has 13 electrons. It has 2 choices. It could either try to gain 5 electrons to have 18 electrons just like argon, or it could do something easier than that. Instead of trying to gain 5 electrons, it could just try to lose 3 electrons, so that it has 10 electrons like neon. And when it comes to chemistry, we always go on the path that's easiest and fastest. Okay? So, it's easier for aluminum to lose 3 electrons than to gain 5 electrons, okay? Because it's more spaces that you have to jump to become a noble gas this way. Easier just to let go of your 3 electrons. So because of this, this group tends to be plus 3 for its charge. Beryllium. Let's look at Beryllium. Beryllium has an atomic number of 4, so it has two choices. It can either try to, what? Gain 6 electrons, to become like neon, or do something easier. Just lose 2 electrons so that it has 2 electrons just like helium. So the easier and shorter path is to lose electrons. So it's this group tends to be plus 2. Then finally, again, we're talking about the metals. They're the ones who want to lose electrons to become positive. Hydrogen is not a metal, so we don't talk about hydrogen in this regard, but we'd say that lithium could try to gain 7 electrons to get to 10 like helium, which is a long distance to cover, or the easier thing would be just to lose 1 electron and become like helium. So this group tends to be plus 1. So these are the charges that you need to commit to memory when it comes to these different groups. Group 1A plus 1, group 2A plus 2, then plus 3. 4th group is not applicable. Group 5A is minus 3, then minus 2, then minus 1. Noble gases are perfect, so they don't want to gain a charge. Now exception 2, we're going to say this pertains to our heavy metals of bismuth, polonium, and those that have atomic numbers from 114 to 118. Because of their position on the periodic table, they're a little bit weird, and they have multiple types of charges, so we tend not to talk about them. But when it comes to the main group elements, just keep in mind the major charges that we've listed, plus 1, plus 2, plus 3, minus 3, minus 2, minus 1, and then, of course, your exception 1. This is what you need to take away from the main group elements and their various charges.