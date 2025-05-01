Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What is a main-group element in period 6? A main-group element in period 6 is any element located in period 6 and in groups 1, 2, or 13 to 18 of the periodic table. These are also called representative elements.

Which transition element has 25 electrons? A transition element with 25 electrons is manganese (Mn), which is found in group 7 and period 4 of the periodic table.

What is a representative element? A representative element is an element found in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18 of the periodic table, also known as main group or group A elements.

What is a main group element? A main group element is an element located in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18 of the periodic table, also called representative or group A elements.

Which period 3 element is least likely to react naturally? A period 3 element that is least likely to react naturally is argon (Ar), a noble gas found in group 18.

What is a main-group element in period 3? A main-group element in period 3 is any element in period 3 and in groups 1, 2, or 13 to 18, such as sodium (Na), magnesium (Mg), aluminum (Al), silicon (Si), phosphorus (P), sulfur (S), chlorine (Cl), or argon (Ar).