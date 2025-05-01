Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals quiz #1

  • What is a main-group element in period 6?
    A main-group element in period 6 is any element located in period 6 and in groups 1, 2, or 13 to 18 of the periodic table. These are also called representative elements.
  • Which transition element has 25 electrons?
    A transition element with 25 electrons is manganese (Mn), which is found in group 7 and period 4 of the periodic table.
  • What is a representative element?
    A representative element is an element found in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18 of the periodic table, also known as main group or group A elements.
  • What is a main group element?
    A main group element is an element located in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18 of the periodic table, also called representative or group A elements.
  • Which period 3 element is least likely to react naturally?
    A period 3 element that is least likely to react naturally is argon (Ar), a noble gas found in group 18.
  • What is a main-group element in period 3?
    A main-group element in period 3 is any element in period 3 and in groups 1, 2, or 13 to 18, such as sodium (Na), magnesium (Mg), aluminum (Al), silicon (Si), phosphorus (P), sulfur (S), chlorine (Cl), or argon (Ar).
  • Which element is in group 14 and period 3?
    The element in group 14 and period 3 is silicon (Si).
  • What are groups 3 to 12 called on the periodic table?
    Groups 3 to 12 on the periodic table are called transition metals or group B elements.
  • Which element in period 2 has the least mass?
    The element in period 2 with the least mass is lithium (Li), which is the first element in that period.
  • Which element is located in group 10 period 6?
    The element located in group 10 period 6 is platinum (Pt), which is a transition metal.
  • What is a transition metal?
    A transition metal is an element found in groups 3 to 12 of the periodic table, known for having varying charges.
  • Which element is in group 2 period 3?
    The element in group 2 period 3 is magnesium (Mg).
