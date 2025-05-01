Back
What is a main-group element in period 6? A main-group element in period 6 is any element located in period 6 and in groups 1, 2, or 13 to 18 of the periodic table. These are also called representative elements. Which transition element has 25 electrons? A transition element with 25 electrons is manganese (Mn), which is found in group 7 and period 4 of the periodic table. What is a representative element? A representative element is an element found in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18 of the periodic table, also known as main group or group A elements. What is a main group element? A main group element is an element located in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18 of the periodic table, also called representative or group A elements. Which period 3 element is least likely to react naturally? A period 3 element that is least likely to react naturally is argon (Ar), a noble gas found in group 18. What is a main-group element in period 3? A main-group element in period 3 is any element in period 3 and in groups 1, 2, or 13 to 18, such as sodium (Na), magnesium (Mg), aluminum (Al), silicon (Si), phosphorus (P), sulfur (S), chlorine (Cl), or argon (Ar). Which element is in group 14 and period 3? The element in group 14 and period 3 is silicon (Si). What element is located in group 14 period 3? The element located in group 14 period 3 is silicon (Si). What are groups 3 to 12 called on the periodic table? Groups 3 to 12 on the periodic table are called transition metals or group B elements. Which element in period 2 has the least mass? The element in period 2 with the least mass is lithium (Li), which is the first element in that period. Which element is located in group 10 period 6? The element located in group 10 period 6 is platinum (Pt), which is a transition metal. What is a transition metal? A transition metal is an element found in groups 3 to 12 of the periodic table, known for having varying charges. Which element is in group 2 period 3? The element in group 2 period 3 is magnesium (Mg). How are transition metals classified on the periodic table? Transition metals are classified as elements in groups 3 to 12 of the periodic table and are also referred to as group B elements.
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals quiz #1
