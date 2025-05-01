Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which element has the smallest ionization energy according to periodic trends? Francium has one of the smallest ionization energies, meaning its electrons are most easily removed.

Which element has the highest ionization energy according to periodic trends? Helium has the highest ionization energy, making its electrons the most difficult to remove.

