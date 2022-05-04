Now ionization energy, which is abbreviated as IE, represents the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion based on position in units of kilojoules. Now for example, let's take a look here. We have nitrogen in its gaseous state, so we're dealing with a gaseous atom. Ionization energy will be a reactant because we have to input energy into the gaseous atom in order to extract an electron. So the energy I just put in in terms of ionization energy helps me to remove an electron. Removing an electron from nitrogen, nitrogens are negatively charged, losing 1 means now nitrogen will be plus 1, still in its gaseous state, and the electron that I just removed will be a product next to it. So they've been separated from one another. So, again, when it comes to ionization energy, it's important to realize that ionization energy will be written as a reactant because we're inputting energy, and the electron we remove will be a product. Now what else can we say? Well, we can say here that the basic periodic trend is ionization energy will increase as we're moving from left to right across a period and going up a group. And it's important to realize that what type of ionization energy means that the electron is easily lost. Well, ionization energy is the energy to remove the electron. So if the energy required is very small, then it's going to be pretty easy to remove that electron. So we're going to say here that low ionization energies mean the electron can be removed very easily. On the flip side of that, if our ionization energy is very high, that means a lot of energy is required to remove an electron. That means that the electron will not be easily removed or easily lost. Now realize here that noble gases are perfect because they have the great electron arrangement or configuration, in their outer shells, so it would require a lot of energy to remove their electron. Because of this, noble gases will possess very high ionization energies. Alright. So just remember these fundamental principles when it comes to the idea of ion ionization energy.