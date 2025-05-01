Back
What happens to an atom when it is oxidized in a redox reaction? When an atom is oxidized, it loses electrons, causing its oxidation number to increase and its charge to become more positive. What does the mnemonic 'LEO the lion goes GER' help you remember in redox reactions? 'LEO' stands for Lose Electrons Oxidation and 'GER' stands for Gain Electrons Reduction. It helps distinguish between oxidation and reduction processes. How does gaining electrons affect the charge and oxidation number of a substance? Gaining electrons makes the substance more negative in charge. Its oxidation number decreases, such as from +3 to -1. What is the relationship between losing electrons and a substance's oxidation number? Losing electrons causes the oxidation number to increase. This means the substance becomes more positive in charge. In redox reactions, what is the role of the oxidizing agent? The oxidizing agent is the element or compound that is reduced during the reaction. It gains electrons from another substance. What is the role of the reducing agent in a redox reaction? The reducing agent is the element or compound that is oxidized. It loses electrons to another substance. How are the terms 'oxidizing agent' and 'reducing agent' related to oxidation and reduction? They are opposites: the oxidizing agent is reduced, and the reducing agent is oxidized. This means their roles are reversed compared to the process names. If a substance's oxidation number changes from +2 to +4, what process has occurred? The substance has undergone oxidation. Its oxidation number increased as it lost electrons. If a substance's oxidation number changes from +3 to -1, what process has occurred? The substance has undergone reduction. Its oxidation number decreased as it gained electrons. Why is it important to understand the roles of oxidizing and reducing agents in redox reactions? Understanding these roles helps identify which substances are oxidized and reduced. This is essential for solving redox reaction questions.
Redox Reactions quiz #1
