In this example question, it says, consider the following reaction below when solid lithium reacts with the zinc ion. So here we have 2 moles of lithium solid reacting with 1 mole of zinc ion in its aqueous state, and it produces 2 moles of lithium ion in its aqueous state plus zinc solid. The question asks which reactant is undergoing oxidation and which reactant is undergoing reduction? So if we take a look here, lithium solid is in its natural state. So lithium solid's oxidation number initially is 0. Zinc here is in its ionic form. It has its charge present. Remember, if we have the charge of the ion, then that can equal the oxidation number. So here this would be plus 2. Going to the other side, we have lithium ion. Again, it's in its ionic form. If the charge is present, then that charge is connected to the oxidation number, so it's plus 1. And then zinc is now in its natural state, so it's 0.

So when we're talking about what's been oxidized, what's been reduced, we look at the reactants. So we have lithium solid, and we have what? Zinc 2+. Lithium as a reactant goes from having an oxidation number of 0 to an oxidation number of plus 1. We are going to say that its oxidation number went up. It increased. It went from 0 to plus 1. Remember, if your oxidation number increases, that means that you've been oxidized. So lithium solid has been oxidized. Zinc. Zinc starts off with plus 2 as its oxidation number, and then as a product, it goes down to 0. We see that its oxidation number decreased. Remember, if your oxidation number decreased, you've been reduced. So the zinc 2+ ion has been reduced.

Remember, what's been oxidized and reduced is the reactant. We look on the product side just to see how our oxidation number has changed. But again, it is the reactants that are oxidized or reduced. In this case, it would give us lithium solid as being oxidized and zinc 2+ ion as being reduced.