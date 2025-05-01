Back
What are the positive particles of an atom called? The positive particles of an atom are called protons. What are the positively charged particles in an atom? The positively charged particles in an atom are protons. All atoms of an element have the same number of which subatomic particle? All atoms of an element have the same number of protons. What type of charge does a proton have? A proton has a positive charge. What are the positively charged particles in an atom called? The positively charged particles in an atom are called protons. Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of an atom. Where are the electrons located in an atom? Electrons are located outside the nucleus of an atom. What part of the atom has a positive charge? The nucleus, due to the presence of protons, has a positive charge. A positively charged particle in an atom is the? A positively charged particle in an atom is the proton. What is the magnitude of the charge of the neutron? The magnitude of the charge of the neutron is zero; neutrons are neutral. What are the positively charged parts of an atom? The positively charged parts of an atom are protons. Which part of an atom has a positive charge? The proton, found in the nucleus, has a positive charge. What are the negatively charged particles in an atom called? The negatively charged particles in an atom are called electrons. What part of the atom has a negative charge? The electrons have a negative charge. Where is the electron located in an atom? The electron is located outside the nucleus of an atom. Which particles account for the mass of the atom? Protons and neutrons account for the mass of the atom. Two atoms always represent the same element if they have the same number of what? Two atoms represent the same element if they have the same number of protons. The major portion of an atom's mass consists of what? The major portion of an atom's mass consists of protons and neutrons in the nucleus. What charge does a proton have? A proton has a positive charge. What is the charge of a proton? The charge of a proton is +1. What are the negatively charged particles in an atom? The negatively charged particles in an atom are electrons. The positively charged particle in an atom is the? The positively charged particle in an atom is the proton. What is the approximate mass of one neutron? The approximate mass of one neutron is 1.00866 AMU. A proton has a __________ charge. A proton has a positive charge. Which part of the atom has a positive charge? The proton, located in the nucleus, has a positive charge. The mass number of an atom is determined by what? The mass number of an atom is determined by the sum of its protons and neutrons. How many protons are in an atom of magnesium? The number of protons in an atom of magnesium is equal to its atomic number, which is 12. In the atom, which particles are in constant motion? Electrons are in constant motion around the nucleus. Which element has 56 protons? The element with 56 protons is barium. Atoms of which element contain 25 protons? Atoms with 25 protons are manganese. Which component of the atom has the least mass? The electron has the least mass. Which statement describes an electron? An electron is a subatomic particle with a negative charge and very small mass, located outside the nucleus. Which element has 35 protons? The element with 35 protons is bromine. Which element has 35 electrons? A neutral atom with 35 electrons is bromine. Which part of an atom has the least mass? The electron has the least mass in an atom. A proton has which of the following charges? A proton has a positive charge. What part of an atom has a positive charge? The proton, found in the nucleus, has a positive charge. What part of an atom has a positive charge? The proton has a positive charge. What particles are found in the center of the atom? Protons and neutrons are found in the center (nucleus) of the atom. What element has 3 protons, 4 neutrons, and 3 electrons? An atom with 3 protons is lithium.
Subatomic Particles (Simplified) quiz #1
