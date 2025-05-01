Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the positive particles of an atom called? The positive particles of an atom are called protons.

All atoms of an element have the same number of which subatomic particle? All atoms of an element have the same number of protons.

What type of charge does a proton have? A proton has a positive charge.

Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of an atom.