  • What are the positive particles of an atom called?
    The positive particles of an atom are called protons.
  • What are the positively charged particles in an atom?
    The positively charged particles in an atom are protons.
  • All atoms of an element have the same number of which subatomic particle?
    All atoms of an element have the same number of protons.
  • What type of charge does a proton have?
    A proton has a positive charge.
  • What are the positively charged particles in an atom called?
    The positively charged particles in an atom are called protons.
  • Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus of an atom.
  • Where are the electrons located in an atom?
    Electrons are located outside the nucleus of an atom.
  • What part of the atom has a positive charge?
    The nucleus, due to the presence of protons, has a positive charge.
  • A positively charged particle in an atom is the?
    A positively charged particle in an atom is the proton.
  • What is the magnitude of the charge of the neutron?
    The magnitude of the charge of the neutron is zero; neutrons are neutral.
  • What are the positively charged parts of an atom?
    The positively charged parts of an atom are protons.
  • Which part of an atom has a positive charge?
    The proton, found in the nucleus, has a positive charge.
  • What are the negatively charged particles in an atom called?
    The negatively charged particles in an atom are called electrons.
  • What part of the atom has a negative charge?
    The electrons have a negative charge.
  • Where is the electron located in an atom?
    The electron is located outside the nucleus of an atom.
  • Which particles account for the mass of the atom?
    Protons and neutrons account for the mass of the atom.
  • Two atoms always represent the same element if they have the same number of what?
    Two atoms represent the same element if they have the same number of protons.
  • The major portion of an atom's mass consists of what?
    The major portion of an atom's mass consists of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
  • What charge does a proton have?
    A proton has a positive charge.
  • What is the charge of a proton?
    The charge of a proton is +1.
  • What are the negatively charged particles in an atom?
    The negatively charged particles in an atom are electrons.
  • The positively charged particle in an atom is the?
    The positively charged particle in an atom is the proton.
  • What is the approximate mass of one neutron?
    The approximate mass of one neutron is 1.00866 AMU.
  • A proton has a __________ charge.
    A proton has a positive charge.
  • Which part of the atom has a positive charge?
    The proton, located in the nucleus, has a positive charge.
  • The mass number of an atom is determined by what?
    The mass number of an atom is determined by the sum of its protons and neutrons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of magnesium?
    The number of protons in an atom of magnesium is equal to its atomic number, which is 12.
  • In the atom, which particles are in constant motion?
    Electrons are in constant motion around the nucleus.
  • Which element has 56 protons?
    The element with 56 protons is barium.
  • Atoms of which element contain 25 protons?
    Atoms with 25 protons are manganese.
  • Which component of the atom has the least mass?
    The electron has the least mass.
  • Which statement describes an electron?
    An electron is a subatomic particle with a negative charge and very small mass, located outside the nucleus.
  • Which element has 35 protons?
    The element with 35 protons is bromine.
  • Which element has 35 electrons?
    A neutral atom with 35 electrons is bromine.
  • Which part of an atom has the least mass?
    The electron has the least mass in an atom.
  • A proton has which of the following charges?
    A proton has a positive charge.
  • What part of an atom has a positive charge?
    The proton, found in the nucleus, has a positive charge.
  • What part of an atom has a positive charge?
    The proton has a positive charge.
  • What particles are found in the center of the atom?
    Protons and neutrons are found in the center (nucleus) of the atom.
  • What element has 3 protons, 4 neutrons, and 3 electrons?
    An atom with 3 protons is lithium.