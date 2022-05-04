We've learned that the atom itself is comprised of the nucleus and more importantly, three subatomic particles. Now the three subatomic particles share key differences and similarities in their masses and charges. We're going to say we're introduced to a new term, AMU. AMU is shorthand for atomic mass unit, and it's used to calculate the relative mass of an atom or a subatomic particle. Now we're going to say here that the definitional term of AMU is that 1 AMU equals one twelfth the mass of a carbon atom. Alright. So this is again the official definition of an AMU, but what you need to realize here is that one AMU is equal to one Dalton, which is abbreviated DA. It's named after John Dalton. John Dalton represents one of the fathers of chemistry. And the more chemistry you learn, the more you'll learn that there are quite a few fathers and mothers of chemistry. They helped with important discoveries ranging from subatomic particles to their charges to some types of radiation and radioactivity. Now what's most important here is, remember, what's in the purple box, you need to commit to memory. And that's 1 AMU is equal to 1.66 times 10 to the negative 27 kilograms. This conversion factor will allow you to go between AMU and kilograms. You'll be able to interconvert between the two units.
Equation: 1AMU=112carbonatom
Equation: 1AMU=1Dalton(DA)
Important Conversion: 1AMU=1.66×10-27kg