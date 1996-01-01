Temperature (Simplified) quiz #1 Flashcards
Temperature (Simplified) quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
Convert 170 degrees Celsius to Fahrenheit.
170°C = (170 × 1.8) + 32 = 306 + 32 = 338°F.Convert 37.9 degrees Celsius to Fahrenheit.
37.9°C = (37.9 × 1.8) + 32 = 68.22 + 32 = 100.22°F.Convert 37.4 degrees Celsius to Fahrenheit.
37.4°C = (37.4 × 1.8) + 32 = 67.32 + 32 = 99.32°F.Convert 104 degrees Fahrenheit to Celsius.
Celsius = (104 - 32) / 1.8 = 72 / 1.8 = 40°C.What is the formula to convert Fahrenheit to Celsius?
Celsius = (Fahrenheit - 32) / 1.8.Convert 36.1 degrees Celsius to Fahrenheit.
36.1°C = (36.1 × 1.8) + 32 = 64.98 + 32 = 96.98°F.Convert 66 degrees Fahrenheit to Celsius.
Celsius = (66 - 32) / 1.8 = 34 / 1.8 = 18.89°C.Convert 36.8 degrees Celsius to Fahrenheit.
36.8°C = (36.8 × 1.8) + 32 = 66.24 + 32 = 98.24°F.Convert 70 degrees Fahrenheit to Celsius.
Celsius = (70 - 32) / 1.8 = 38 / 1.8 = 21.11°C.What is the formula to convert Celsius to Kelvin?
Kelvin = Celsius + 273.15; this formula allows you to convert any Celsius temperature to Kelvin.