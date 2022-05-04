Now temperature can be measured in units of Celsius, Fahrenheit, and Kelvin. And when it comes to these temperature units, we can convert between them. In order to convert between them, we just have to utilize certain formulas. Now here we have purple boxes, and when we have these purple boxes, that means that, that's a term or formula you have to memorize. You have to commit it to memory because oftentimes it's not given to you on an exam or quiz. Now, the first one connects Kelvin to degrees Celsius, and it's that Kelvin equals degrees Celsius plus 273.15. Oftentimes, professors will drop the 0.15 part, but to be as accurate as possible, it's important that you use the whole number, 273.15. From this equation, we can see that Kelvin directly connects to degrees Celsius and we can go between them.

The next equation connects degrees Fahrenheit to degrees Celsius and the equation is degrees Fahrenheit equals 1.8 times degrees Celsius plus 32. So this formula here shows us that degrees Celsius is connected to degrees Fahrenheit. So from these three units, we can see that Celsius is in the middle. Celsius acts as the bridge that connects Kelvin to degrees Fahrenheit.

So just remember, when it comes to temperature, we have 3 units that we can use, and when it comes to changing between them, these are the two formulas you need to commit to memory. Anytime you see a purple box, remember, that means you're gonna have to memorize either that term, that definition, or in this case, a formula.