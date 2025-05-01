Skip to main content
The Atom (Simplified) quiz #1

  • How many protons are in an atom of bismuth?
    An atom of bismuth has 83 protons.
  • What is the smallest particle of an element that can exist?
    The atom is the smallest particle of an element that can exist.
  • Can a particle be a single atom?
    Yes, a particle can be a single atom.
  • Most of an atom is what?
    Most of an atom is empty space.
  • Why is an atom neutral?
    An atom is neutral because it has an equal number of protons and electrons, so the positive and negative charges balance.
  • What is the center of the atom called?
    The center of the atom is called the nucleus.
  • Which number determines how the periodic table is arranged?
    The atomic number, which is the number of protons in an atom, determines how the periodic table is arranged.
  • Most of the volume of an atom is what?
    Most of the volume of an atom is the electron cloud.
  • Where are electrons found in an atom?
    Electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.
  • Why is an atom electrically neutral?
    An atom is electrically neutral because it has the same number of protons (positive charge) and electrons (negative charge).
  • Where are the electrons found in an atom?
    Electrons are found in the electron cloud around the nucleus.
  • What element has 25 protons?
    The element with 25 protons is manganese.
  • What do all atoms of the same element have in common?
    All atoms of the same element have the same number of protons.
  • What makes up most of the volume of an atom?
    The electron cloud makes up most of the volume of an atom.
  • How would you best describe an atom?
    An atom is the smallest unit of an element, consisting of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons in the electron cloud.
  • Which statement best describes an atom?
    An atom is the smallest unit of an element, made up of a nucleus with protons and neutrons, and electrons in the surrounding electron cloud.
  • What part of the atom occupies the most volume?
    The electron cloud occupies the most volume in an atom.
  • All atoms of an element have the same what?
    All atoms of an element have the same number of protons.
  • What determines the identity of an atom?
    The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of an atom.
  • What number uniquely identifies an element?
    The atomic number, which is the number of protons, uniquely identifies an element.
  • What identifies an element?
    An element is identified by its number of protons (atomic number).
  • What distinguishes one element from another?
    The number of protons in the nucleus distinguishes one element from another.
  • What determines an atom's identity?
    An atom's identity is determined by its number of protons.
  • What is an atom mostly made of?
    An atom is mostly made of empty space, with a tiny dense nucleus and electrons in the surrounding cloud.
  • What determines the identity of an element?
    The identity of an element is determined by its atomic number, which is the number of protons in its nucleus.
  • What element has 13 protons?
    The element with 13 protons is aluminum.
  • What element has 7 protons?
    The element with 7 protons is nitrogen.
  • What is a neutral atom?
    A neutral atom is an atom with an equal number of protons and electrons, resulting in no overall charge.
  • What does the atomic number of an element represent?
    The atomic number represents the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom.
  • What is the basic structure of an atom?
    An atom consists of a small, dense nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons in the electron cloud.
  • How is the identity of an element determined?
    The identity of an element is determined by the number of protons in its nucleus.
  • How many protons are in the atom of bismuth?
    There are 83 protons in an atom of bismuth.
  • How are the terms atom and element related?
    An atom is the smallest unit of an element, and all atoms of a given element have the same number of protons.
  • How big is an atom?
    An atom is extremely small, with the nucleus being about one million times smaller than the overall atom.
  • What are the two parts of an atom?
    The two main parts of an atom are the nucleus (containing protons and neutrons) and the electron cloud (containing electrons).
  • What is the basic unit of a chemical element?
    The atom is the basic unit of a chemical element.
  • What is the smallest unit of an element?
    The smallest unit of an element is the atom.