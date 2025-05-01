Back
How many protons are in an atom of bismuth? An atom of bismuth has 83 protons. What is the smallest particle of an element that can exist? The atom is the smallest particle of an element that can exist. Can a particle be a single atom? Yes, a particle can be a single atom. Most of an atom is what? Most of an atom is empty space. Why is an atom neutral? An atom is neutral because it has an equal number of protons and electrons, so the positive and negative charges balance. What is the center of the atom called? The center of the atom is called the nucleus. What is the center of an atom called? The center of an atom is called the nucleus. Which number determines how the periodic table is arranged? The atomic number, which is the number of protons in an atom, determines how the periodic table is arranged. Most of the volume of an atom is what? Most of the volume of an atom is the electron cloud. Where are electrons found in an atom? Electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus. Why is an atom electrically neutral? An atom is electrically neutral because it has the same number of protons (positive charge) and electrons (negative charge). Where are the electrons found in an atom? Electrons are found in the electron cloud around the nucleus. What element has 25 protons? The element with 25 protons is manganese. What is the center of an atom called? The center of an atom is called the nucleus. What do all atoms of the same element have in common? All atoms of the same element have the same number of protons. What is the center of the atom called? The center of the atom is called the nucleus. What makes up most of the volume of an atom? The electron cloud makes up most of the volume of an atom. How would you best describe an atom? An atom is the smallest unit of an element, consisting of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons in the electron cloud. Which statement best describes an atom? An atom is the smallest unit of an element, made up of a nucleus with protons and neutrons, and electrons in the surrounding electron cloud. What part of the atom occupies the most volume? The electron cloud occupies the most volume in an atom. All atoms of an element have the same what? All atoms of an element have the same number of protons. What determines the identity of an atom? The number of protons in the nucleus determines the identity of an atom. What number uniquely identifies an element? The atomic number, which is the number of protons, uniquely identifies an element. What identifies an element? An element is identified by its number of protons (atomic number). What distinguishes one element from another? The number of protons in the nucleus distinguishes one element from another. What determines an atom's identity? An atom's identity is determined by its number of protons. What is an atom mostly made of? An atom is mostly made of empty space, with a tiny dense nucleus and electrons in the surrounding cloud. What determines the identity of an element? The identity of an element is determined by its atomic number, which is the number of protons in its nucleus. What element has 13 protons? The element with 13 protons is aluminum. What element has 7 protons? The element with 7 protons is nitrogen. What is a neutral atom? A neutral atom is an atom with an equal number of protons and electrons, resulting in no overall charge. What does the atomic number of an element represent? The atomic number represents the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom. What is the basic structure of an atom? An atom consists of a small, dense nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons in the electron cloud. How is the identity of an element determined? The identity of an element is determined by the number of protons in its nucleus. How many protons are in the atom of bismuth? There are 83 protons in an atom of bismuth. How are the terms atom and element related? An atom is the smallest unit of an element, and all atoms of a given element have the same number of protons. How big is an atom? An atom is extremely small, with the nucleus being about one million times smaller than the overall atom. What are the two parts of an atom? The two main parts of an atom are the nucleus (containing protons and neutrons) and the electron cloud (containing electrons). What is the basic unit of a chemical element? The atom is the basic unit of a chemical element. What is the smallest unit of an element? The smallest unit of an element is the atom.
The Atom (Simplified) quiz #1
