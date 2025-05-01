Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many protons are in an atom of bismuth? An atom of bismuth has 83 protons.

What is the smallest particle of an element that can exist? The atom is the smallest particle of an element that can exist.

Can a particle be a single atom? Yes, a particle can be a single atom.

Most of an atom is what? Most of an atom is empty space.

Why is an atom neutral? An atom is neutral because it has an equal number of protons and electrons, so the positive and negative charges balance.

What is the center of the atom called? The center of the atom is called the nucleus.