Skip to main content
Back

The Atom (Simplified) quiz #2

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • What indicates that an atom has no overall charge?
    An atom has no overall charge when it has an equal number of protons and electrons.
  • What element has 15 electrons?
    A neutral atom with 15 electrons is phosphorus.
  • Which feature defines a neutral atom?
    A neutral atom has an equal number of protons and electrons.
  • Which part of an atom is mostly empty space?
    The electron cloud is mostly empty space.
  • How does a molecule differ from an atom?
    A molecule consists of two or more atoms bonded together, while an atom is a single unit of an element.
  • Where does an element take its identity from?
    An element takes its identity from the number of protons in its atoms.
  • How many protons are in the element bromine (Br)?
    Bromine has 35 protons.
  • Why does an atom have no net electric charge?
    An atom has no net electric charge because the number of positively charged protons equals the number of negatively charged electrons.
  • Where are the electrons located in the atom?
    Electrons are located in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.
  • Where are electrons located in the atom?
    Electrons are located in the electron cloud around the nucleus.
  • Within an atom, where are electrons found?
    Within an atom, electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.
  • Where is the electron located in an atom?
    The electron is located in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus of an atom.