What indicates that an atom has no overall charge? An atom has no overall charge when it has an equal number of protons and electrons. What element has 15 electrons? A neutral atom with 15 electrons is phosphorus. Which feature defines a neutral atom? A neutral atom has an equal number of protons and electrons. Which part of an atom is mostly empty space? The electron cloud is mostly empty space. How does a molecule differ from an atom? A molecule consists of two or more atoms bonded together, while an atom is a single unit of an element. Where does an element take its identity from? An element takes its identity from the number of protons in its atoms. How many protons are in the element bromine (Br)? Bromine has 35 protons. Why does an atom have no net electric charge? An atom has no net electric charge because the number of positively charged protons equals the number of negatively charged electrons. Where are the electrons located in the atom? Electrons are located in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus. Where are electrons located in the atom? Electrons are located in the electron cloud around the nucleus. Within an atom, where are electrons found? Within an atom, electrons are found in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus. Where is the electron located in an atom? The electron is located in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus of an atom.
The Atom (Simplified) quiz #2
