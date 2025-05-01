Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the condensed electron configuration for the element silver (Ag)? The condensed electron configuration for silver (Ag) is [Kr] 4d^10 5s^1, where [Kr] represents the noble gas core for krypton.

What is the first step in writing a condensed electron configuration for an element? The first step is to identify the last noble gas that comes before the element in question. This noble gas is used as the starting point for the configuration.

Which blocks of the periodic table are referenced when writing condensed electron configurations? The s, p, d, and f blocks of the periodic table are referenced. These blocks help determine the order in which electrons fill orbitals.

Why is the condensed electron configuration considered the preferred method for writing electron arrangements? It is preferred because it is faster and easier than writing the full ground state configuration. Unless otherwise specified, this method is typically used.

What does the noble gas in brackets represent in a condensed electron configuration? The noble gas in brackets represents the core electrons of that noble gas element. It serves as a shortcut for the electron configuration up to that point.

When should you use the full ground state electron configuration instead of the condensed form? You should use the full ground state configuration only if it is specifically requested. Otherwise, the condensed form is assumed to be acceptable.