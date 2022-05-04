We're going to say here that the condensed electron configuration is a faster way to write out electron arrangements for elements or ions. We're going to say with condensed electron configurations, we start at the last noble gas before the desired element. And if we take a look here, remember, this is our reimagining of the periodic table. We have our s block where it begins with s1. We have our p block here, we have our d block here, and we have our f block down here. With the condensed electron configuration, it's important to know which element we are being asked to find the electron configuration of, and what's the noble gas before it. We're going to say moving forward this will be the primary method to write electron configurations, because it's the faster easier way to do it. Unless they say full ground state electron configuration, we usually just assume that this is the method they want us to write the electron configuration. So now that we know what the condensed electron configuration is, click on the next video, and let's get to work on an example question.
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 25m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)12m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 16m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 12m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
The Electron Configuration: Condensed: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Condensed electron configurations provide a streamlined method for representing electron arrangements in elements and ions. This approach begins with the last noble gas preceding the element in question, simplifying the notation. Understanding the periodic table's structure, including the s, p, d, and f blocks, is essential for determining the correct configuration. This method is preferred unless a full ground state electron configuration is specifically requested, making it a vital skill in chemistry.
Condensed Electron Configurations are a faster method in determining the configuration of elements and ions.
Condensed Electron Configurations
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Video transcript
The Electron Configuration: Condensed Example 1
Video transcript
Here it says to provide the condensed electron configuration for the aluminum atom. "Atom" means that we're dealing with the neutral form of it. If you look on the periodic table, step 1, we have to find the element on the periodic table. Aluminum has an atomic number of 13, which means it has 13 electrons involved. Step 2, we're going to locate the noble gas that comes before the element and place it inside brackets. The noble gas before aluminum is neon, so put it in brackets. Step 3, continuing from the noble gas in brackets, complete the rest of the electron configuration. So we dealt with neon, let's continue onward to aluminum. Next would come 3s2, and then 3p1. This is the condensed electron configuration of aluminum. Instead of having to write 1s2, 2s2, 2p6, 3s2, 3p1, we have this new condensed electron configuration. Neon here is taking the spot of all of this. It's easier and faster for us to write the electron configuration of aluminum in this regard. So just remember, the condensed electron configuration saves us a lot of time in terms of writing out the electron arrangements for elements and ions.
Write the condensed electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element:Zinc
Problem Transcript
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
What is the condensed electron configuration of iron (Fe)?
The condensed electron configuration of iron (Fe) starts with the noble gas preceding it, which is argon (Ar). Therefore, the configuration is written as [Ar] 3d6 4s2. This notation indicates that iron has the same electron configuration as argon, plus the electrons in the 3d and 4s orbitals.
How do you determine the noble gas to use in a condensed electron configuration?
To determine the noble gas to use in a condensed electron configuration, locate the element on the periodic table and identify the noble gas that comes immediately before it. Noble gases are found in Group 18 of the periodic table. For example, for an element like sulfur (S), the noble gas preceding it is neon (Ne), so the condensed electron configuration would start with [Ne].
Why is the condensed electron configuration method preferred over the full ground state configuration?
The condensed electron configuration method is preferred because it simplifies the notation by starting with the last noble gas before the element. This reduces the length and complexity of the electron configuration, making it quicker and easier to write. It is especially useful for elements with many electrons, where writing out the full ground state configuration would be cumbersome.
What is the condensed electron configuration of a chloride ion (Cl-)?
The condensed electron configuration of a chloride ion (Cl-) starts with the noble gas preceding chlorine, which is neon (Ne). Chlorine has an atomic number of 17, and when it gains an electron to become Cl-, it has the same electron configuration as argon (Ar). Therefore, the configuration is [Ar].
How do you write the condensed electron configuration for transition metals?
To write the condensed electron configuration for transition metals, start with the noble gas preceding the element, then add the electrons in the 3d and 4s orbitals. For example, for copper (Cu), the noble gas is argon (Ar). The configuration is [Ar] 3d10 4s1. Note that transition metals often have exceptions to the typical filling order due to stability considerations.