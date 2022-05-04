Problem Transcript Here it says to write the condensed electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element. We're looking at Zinc. Look on your periodic table; you'll see that Zinc has an atomic number of 30, which means that it has 30 electrons. So we look for the noble gas that came before Zinc. So if you look on the periodic table, you'll see that the element that came before Zinc was Argon. And then from there, we just continue onward. So after Argon, we're going to have 4s2, and then, what, 3d, count the slots, 10. So this would be the condensed electron configuration of Zinc. Here for the electron orbital diagram, you can write the noble gas, that takes care of all the electrons from 1s2 all the way to 3p6. Remember, the s sublevel has 1 orbital, and then the d sublevel has 5 orbitals. Remember in an orbital, 1 up, 1 down. Next, 3d10. All these electrons are in 3d, so they're all the same type of orbital, so they all have the same energy. Following Hund's rule, you first half-fill them. Up, up, up, up, up, then we have to fill in 10, so come back around, down, down, down, down, and down. So this will represent the electron orbital diagram for the Zinc element. Show more