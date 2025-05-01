Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the difference between molecular geometry and electron geometry according to VSEPR theory? Electron geometry refers to the arrangement of all electron groups (bonding and lone pairs) around the central atom, while molecular geometry describes the arrangement of only the atoms (bonding groups), ignoring lone pairs.

According to VSEPR theory, what causes atoms and electron groups to spread out around a central atom? Atoms and electron groups spread out around a central atom to minimize the repulsion between electron groups, which include both bonding groups and lone pairs.

How many electron domains (electron groups) are present around the central atom in a CO₂ molecule? CO₂ has 2 electron domains around the central atom, corresponding to the two bonding groups (surrounding elements) attached to the central atom.

How many electron domains (electron groups) are present around the central atom in an H₂O molecule? H₂O has 4 electron domains around the central atom: two bonding groups (hydrogen atoms) and two lone pairs.

How many electron domains (electron groups) are present around the central atom in an NH₃ molecule? NH₃ has 4 electron domains around the central atom: three bonding groups (hydrogen atoms) and one lone pair.

How do lone electron pairs affect the molecular shape of a molecule according to VSEPR theory? Lone electron pairs increase electron cloud repulsion, causing the atoms to arrange themselves differently and often resulting in a molecular shape that is distinct from the electron geometry.