Here, we can say using VSEPR theory, the locations of surrounding elements and lone pairs around the central element are determined. Here, we're going to say that the number of electron groups on the central element can either be 2, 3, or 4. If we take a look here at our molecular shapes, we're going to say that when your central element has 2 electron groups, they both are going to be surrounding elements. So this black ball here represents our central element, and it's connected to 2 surrounding elements or bonding groups.

When we have 3 electron groups on the central element, there are 2 possibilities. The central element either has 3 surrounding elements, or it has 2 surrounding elements and one lone pair. When the central element has 4 electron groups, then there are 3 possibilities. The central element could either be connected to 4 surrounding groups, and that's it, or it could be connected to 3 surrounding groups and one lone pair, or it could be connected to 2 surrounding groups and 2 lone pairs.

So just realize the different combinations that exist, and realize the more electron groups that we have on the central element, the more possible shapes that can arise. Now, all you have to remember are electron groups of 2, 3, and 4, so don't worry about going beyond that. And just remember, we're going to go more in-depth in terms of naming of these molecular shapes later on.