What does laissez-faire economics imply about government intervention?
How do equilibrium adjustments differ between the classical and Keynesian models in the aggregate demand and supply framework?
Critically evaluate the Monetarist Model's claim that increasing the money supply will always lead to an increase in real GDP.
Evaluate the long-term impact of the Monetarist Model on modern economic policy.
Given a money supply of $4 trillion, a velocity of 5, and a real GDP of $20 trillion, what is the price level?
If both the money supply and real GDP grow at 4% annually, what is the expected change in price levels?
How would a sudden increase in technology affect potential GDP in the New Classical Model?
How do rational expectations influence the short-run Phillips curve in the New Classical Model?
What is the primary focus of the Real Business Cycle Model?
How relevant is the Austrian Model in contemporary economic policy-making?
In what way did the Great Recession of 2007-2009 reflect the Austrian Model's principles?
According to von Hayek's theory of the business cycle, what typically follows a period of economic expansion?
How does the Communist Model developed by Karl Marx serve as a critique of the Free Market System?
What did Marx predict as a long-term consequence of capitalism, and how does it relate to the potential for a working-class rebellion?
How do the theoretical principles of communism differ from their practical applications in countries like North Korea and Cuba?