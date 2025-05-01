Skip to main content
24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought / Communism and Karl Marx / Problem 13
Problem 13
How does the Communist Model developed by Karl Marx serve as a critique of the Free Market System?
A
It advocates for the privatization of public services.
B
It highlights the exploitation of workers and the concentration of wealth among capitalists.
C
It supports the idea of minimal government intervention in the economy.
D
It emphasizes the benefits of competition and consumer choice.
