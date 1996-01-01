PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency
What is a productively efficient point on a PPF?
Given a PPF where the marginal cost of producing an additional unit of good X is 4 units of good Y, and the marginal benefit of good X is 4 units of good Y, what is the allocatively efficient point?
Allocative efficiency is achieved when:
What does the outward bow shape of a Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) indicate?
Why can't marginal benefit be derived directly from a PPF?
Given a PPF where the marginal cost of producing an additional unit of good X is 5 units of good Y, and the marginal benefit of good X is 5 units of good Y, what is the allocatively efficient point?
If moving from 3 to 4 units of good A on a PPF results in a decrease from 8 to 4 units of good B, what is the marginal opportunity cost of the fourth unit of good A?
In a scenario where a city must decide between building a new park or a new library, the marginal cost of the park is $500,000 and the marginal benefit is $600,000, while the library's marginal cost is $400,000 and the marginal benefit is $350,000. Which project should the city choose based on allocative efficiency?