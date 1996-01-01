PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency
PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency
Problem 10
In a scenario where a city must decide between building a new park or a new library, the marginal cost of the park is $500,000 and the marginal benefit is $600,000, while the library's marginal cost is $400,000 and the marginal benefit is $350,000. Which project should the city choose based on allocative efficiency?
