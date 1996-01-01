Calculating GDP quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What does Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measure? GDP measures the value of final goods and services produced within a country during a specific period, usually a year.

Which of the following are components of government purchases in GDP? Government purchases include spending by local, state, and federal governments on goods and services, such as salaries, infrastructure, and equipment, but exclude transfer payments like welfare.

What is the total value of final goods and services produced in a country in a given year called? It is called Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

For the purposes of GDP accounting, which goods and services are included? Only final goods and services produced within the country during the year are included; intermediate goods and secondhand sales are excluded.

Gross Domestic Product is equal to which of the following? GDP equals the sum of Consumption, Investment, Government Purchases, and Net Exports (GDP = C + I + G + NX).

What is the correct definition of Gross Domestic Product (GDP)? GDP is the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a country in a given period.