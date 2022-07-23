Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is a fundamental economic indicator representing the total value of all final goods and services produced within a country during a specific year. The term "gross" refers to the aggregate or total amount, "domestic" indicates production within national borders, and "product" encompasses both goods and services. Importantly, GDP measures the value of final goods, excluding intermediate goods to avoid double counting, and focuses on production rather than sales, meaning goods produced but not sold still contribute to GDP.

GDP is typically calculated annually to assess a country's economic productivity. One of the most common methods to calculate GDP is the expenditure approach, which sums all spending in the economy. This approach is expressed by the formula:

\[ GDP = C + I + G + NX \]

Here, C stands for consumption, which includes household spending on goods and services such as groceries or car washes. I represents investment, but specifically capital investment, which involves spending on physical assets like inventory, equipment, and buildings—not financial investments like stocks or bonds. G denotes government spending on goods and services, similar to consumption but by the public sector. Finally, NX is net exports, calculated as exports minus imports, which can be positive or negative depending on trade balance.

This formula encapsulates the major components driving economic activity and helps economists understand the sources of a nation's economic output. Remembering the components can be simplified with the mnemonic "Cows In Germany Near Expressways," linking consumption, investment, government spending, and net exports to everyday concepts.