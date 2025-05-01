Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which types of payments are not included in GDP calculations, and why? Transfer payments, such as welfare and unemployment checks, are not included in GDP because they do not reflect production of goods or services. They are only counted when spent by households on consumption.

What are the four main components used to measure GDP in the expenditure approach? The four main components of GDP are consumption, investment, government purchases, and net exports.

What is the largest component of GDP in most economies? Consumption is typically the largest component of GDP, representing household spending on goods and services.

What does the investment component of GDP measure? The investment component of GDP measures spending on new capital goods such as equipment, structures, residential construction, and changes in inventory. It does not include financial investments like stocks or bonds.

Which items are included in GDP calculations? GDP includes spending on final goods and services by households (consumption), businesses (investment), government entities (government purchases, excluding transfer payments), and net exports (exports minus imports).

Which items are not included in GDP calculations? GDP does not include transfer payments, financial investments, or the purchase of used goods. Only spending on newly produced final goods and services is counted.